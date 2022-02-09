‘Teen Mom’: Farrah Abraham’s ‘Ghetto’ Comment to Cory Wharton and Cheyenne Floyd Has Viewers Incensed

Farrah Abraham definitely made her presence known on Teen Mom: Family Reunion. The casts of Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 didn’t take kindly to her arrival. Fans also weren’t on board with seeing the former Teen Mom OG star again. More specifically, they took her to task for calling Cory Wharton and Cheyenne Floyd “ghetto.” Understandably, they didn’t hold back their feelings about her inappropriate comment.

When Abraham first arrived on the scene, numerous cast members immediately voiced their issues with her presence. Wharton then confronted her and asked her whether she believes that he and Floyd had a baby to get on Teen Mom OG. In turn, she said that she does feel that way and said, “I guess I feel really ghetto, too, like that.” Of course, Wharton and Floyd, who are both Black, took issue with her referring to them as “ghetto” for welcoming their daughter, Ryder. Abraham later told the therapist at the retreat, Dr. Cheyenne Bryant, that everyone now viewed her as “racist” because of her comment. Despite the fact that it’s 2022, she didn’t seem to be aware that calling a Black individual “ghetto” would be offensive.

The fans definitely did not appreciate the way that Abraham tried to frame the situation after saying such an ignorant comment to Wharton and Floyd. Viewers promptly took their frustrations to Twitter to share their feelings on how the situation unfolded.

Unacceptable

Fans aren’t buying that Abraham didn’t know how grievous it was to use the word “ghetto” in reference to a Black man and woman. It was a major misstep.

Not Buying It

Not her sitting in front of a woman of color not understanding that she used the word "ghetto" in a derogatory way.. down to her tone, & the side-eye she gave Cory when she said that🤦🏻‍♀️ girl you meant it shitty just keep it buck babe. #TeenMomFamilyReunion pic.twitter.com/vIfK2gRbK7 — kaitie (@KaitieRomero1) February 9, 2022

Many simply couldn’t believe that Abraham said that she didn’t fully understand why everyone would view her as “racist” after the incident. They’re not buying what she’s selling.

Nope

Farrah done already f*cked up saying Cory and Chey are “ghetto” that bish done messed with the wrong family. We only gon rise and get her in check respectfully. #TeenMomFamilyReunion — Juskeepitdl_ (@BigJDL_) February 9, 2022

Fans immediately came to Wharton and Floyd’s defense amid the ordeal. As this user wrote, it was messed up to use the word in reference to them.

Can’t Take It

Shes trying to justify calling that man ghetto to a black woman. Seriously get this racist bitch off my screen. #TeenMomFamilyReunion — Thats A Fact! (@xotonironixo) February 9, 2022

Viewers grew even more incensed after seeing Abraham defend her actions to Dr. Bryant, a Black woman. They want her return to be a short-lived one.

Taken Action?

They should’ve removed Farrah just for calling Cory ghetto. #TeenMomFamilyReunion — Tricee (@mettaworldTRICE) February 9, 2022

Some fans believe that Abraham should have been removed after what she said. Clearly, it’s not sitting well with them.

Not OK

As a white person, keep that ghetto word to yourself when you talking to a black person. Period! It sounds racist af and it came off exactly how she intended it to. #TeenMomFamilyReunion — Brittanie Black (@SuperBrittanie) February 9, 2022

This viewer wrote that Abraham should have never used the word in the first place when referring to Wharton and Floyd. As they wrote, it sounded “racist af.”

Out Of Line

farrah was out of line for that you don’t call people ghetto that’s racist and it’s an insult #TeenMomFamilyReunion — Candice Nia (@candicenia) February 9, 2022

Abraham’s comment was too below the belt for some viewers. You simply “don’t call people ghetto.”

Farrah Speaks

The world is tired of hate, attacks, abuse and non consent culture. Teen mom GOOD LUCK or what is this “Take Advantage of Teen Moms” since it’s not teen moms anymore. These people are deplorable. This ship has sailed. Future teen mothers WATCH OUT & STAY STRONG! ❤️FA pic.twitter.com/Q8K2CewJvZ — FARRAH ABRAHAM (@F1abraham) February 9, 2022

After the episode aired, Abraham took to social media to release a statement. In her message, she called those associated with the show “deplorable” and even said that she’s taking a step away from the franchise, for good this time.