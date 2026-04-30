‘RHORI’ Star Reportedly Broke Up With Secret Boyfriend Before Filming Began

Kelsey Swanson reportedly broke up with her wealthy longtime boyfriend before she began filming Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Rhode Island. Their relationship has been unconventional, with him dating other women, and only living in Rhode Island half the year.

On the show, she details being at a crossroads while trying to figure out whether to continue on with the relationship as she’s ready for monogamy, marriage, and a family, but he wants things to remain the same. She began dating another man on the show, Billy, whom she knew when she was a teenager.

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Rumors have swirled since the show’s premiere that Swanson and her wealthy sugar daddy are no longer together. A report from Reality Blurb reveals they’ve been split for quite some time.

A recent TikTok from user @OpenlyChris popped up that had some alleged information on Swanson. He explained that the overemphasized trope on the show is that “everyone in Rhode Island knows everything,” adding, “And let me tell you, I had a little moment at the dermatologist which really does show how everyone knows everything.”

According to Chris, during his dermatologist appointment, he spoke to a PA, and the PA was from Rhode Island and said she had “some tea…So she starts telling me, everyone in Rhode Island knows this, but by watching the show, clearly that’s not necessarily the exact story being told,” he said, explaining the gossip was about Swanson.

“So she’s telling me that everyone in Rhode Island knows that Kelsey and her boyfriend broke up before they started filming Real Housewives,” he divulged. “And that upon the season being aired, the family was pissed off because of what was shared.”

Reality Blurb exclusively spoke to an insider regarding whether the information was true or just a rumor. “That is true,” a source shared. Swanson is reportedly no longer in the house that appeared on the Bravo series.

On the show, Swanson also reveals she needs to figure out how to earn an income and financially provide for herself as she hasn’t had to work for the past decade in the relationship. She has talents in hair and makeup, but admits she only did so for fun or for friends.