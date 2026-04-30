Porsha Williams Reveals Real Reason She Left ‘RHOA’

Porsha Williams is clearing up speculation about why she took a two-season hiatus from The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Following the Season 13 reunion, the Bravo star announced her exit.

Simultaneously, she was in a controversial relationship, which turned into a quick engagement, with her co-star Falynn Pina’s estranged-husband, Simon Guobadia. Fans felt Williams broke girl code with the relationship, and Williams primarily remained mum on the situation.

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She eventually married Guobadia but filed for divorce after 15 months of marriage. He was eventually deported back to his native country of Nigeria, and she’s been awarded their marital home.

Many fans have long speculated that Williams exited the show to avoid having to deal with backlash about her relationship with Guobadia. But in a recent interview with Carlos King’s Reality With the King podcast, she says it’s untrue and she’d long-planned for the break.

“For the record, I left Housewives for that break when I was around 40. I had planned for that financially, mentally, everything. I knew I was going to give myself that time to step away.” And, as we all know, RHOA pays “a substantial amount,” so stepping away meant she had to prepare for life “without that paycheck,” she explained.

When asked whether she owes Pina an apology, after she clarified they were not friends, she responded, “It is what it is.” She also says she understands how the optics look, and that had she potentially spoken about what she knew about what happened between Pina and Guobadia, she may not have been viewed as the villain.

Regarding whether her eventual divorce from Guobadia is considered karma, she doesn’t believe so. “Well, if it was my karma, it’s good karma,” she said. “I’m in a great place, you know? Although I loved him and I would have loved for our relationship to work out, what’s best is where I am now. Sometimes, when you marry someone, no matter what your intentions are, how hard you work at trying to make it…it just doesn’t work out.”