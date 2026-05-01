Kim Zolciak Temporarily Loses Custody of Kids in Kroy Biermann Divorce Battle

Kim Zolciak has lost primary physical custody of her four children with ex-husband Kroy Biermann temporarily amid the former couple’s contentious legal battle.

TMZ reported Friday that a judge awarded the former NFL player, 40, physical custody of his four kids with Zolciak — Kroy Jr., 14, Kash, 13, and twins Kaia and Kane, 12 — after he alleged in an emergency motion that the Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 47, was “unstable and unfit” to care for them.

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While Zolciak and Biermann still share legal custody of their kids, Biermann will reportedly have final decision-making authority regarding educational, non-emergency medical, and religious decisions. The Bravo personality will also have limited parenting time with the kids every other weekend.

Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak are seen arriving outside the Post Malone concert at State Farm Arena on October 18, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Paras Griffin/GC Images)

Zolciak told TMZ in response to Wednesday’s legal setback that the custody loss was only temporary, pending a full hearing once the couple returns to court on May 21. Zolciak also claimed that the emergency filing from Biermann, which alleged that she was “more selfishly concerned with her own image and her work options” than their children’s well-being, was aimed at getting the case in front of a different judge than the case’s assigned judge in hopes of receiving a more favorable judgment.

Zolciak said that she was looking forward to having the process resolved quickly for the good of her kids, but that she was also eager for a full court hearing, during which she believes the truth will come out.

Biermann filed an order for an immediate custody change back in March, claiming in legal documents obtained by PEOPLE that his ex-wife had entered their temporary parenting plan during mediation in “bad faith,” and that she knew she couldn’t adhere to the terms of the agreement. The former athlete then claimed that she “almost immediately” left the country for long periods of time, making her “wholly unavailable to parent the children in any fashion,” as per the agreed-upon plan.

(Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

Biermann also claimed that Zolciak didn’t use her allotted parenting time and had missed therapy sessions for the children during the parenting time she did exercise. He also claimed that one night during Zolciak’s parenting, one of the children suffered a dog bite.

Zolciak denied Biermann’s claims in a statement to PEOPLE on March 31.

“These accusations are completely false and nothing more than a deliberate attempt by Kroy to defame my character. I spent five weeks away working on two TV shows to support my family and make sure my children are cared for — something I will never apologize for,” she said at the time, adding, “I refuse to be bullied or have lies twisted into a narrative about who I am. I will not stay silent, the truth is on my side, and it will come to light — no matter how hard anyone tries to bury it.”