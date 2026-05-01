‘Traitors’ Winner Suffers Concussion, Facial Injuries in Crash

Rob Rausch is gonna be “alright” after a “freak” motorbike accident.

The Traitors Season 4 winner, 27, took to social media on Wednesday to reveal he had been hospitalized for a concussion after flying over the handlebars of his motorbike during a crash.

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Rausch’s face appeared bloodied in the video he shared of him relocating a snake that was in the middle of the road. “What happened: I was teaching my friend how to ride. He forgot his helmet,” the reality personality explained. “I gave him my helmet.”

“I was riding. I was being chill,” he continued. “[A] freaking dog ran out, I hit it, flew over the handlebars, got knocked out, concussion — but I think I’ll be alright.”

As for what happened to the dog, Rausch added in the comments, “I don’t know about the dog. I was blacked out till I got to the hospital.”

“I hope he or she is alright,” he went on. “Obviously a freak accident but I think he or she will be aight. Was a big dog and I was on a small bike.”

Rausch’s fellow Traitors castmates were quick to wish him well in the comments, with The Real Housewives of New York City alum Dorinda Medley writing, “Omg!!!!! Please tell me your [sic] okay.” Fellow Traitor and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Lisa Rinna added in her own comments, “Rob!!!! I hope you are ok!!!!! … We must protect you at all costs!!!!”

Rausch first stepped into the spotlight on Season 6 of Love Island USA before going on to win Season 4 of The Traitors. Ultimately, he took home the prize money as the last remaining Traitor after betraying fellow Love Island star Maura Higgins. Ultimately, Rausch made up for the betrayal by buying Higgins a Birkin Bag, calling her “such a good sport” in a March 2026 conversation with Interview magazine.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2259 — Pictured: “The Traitors” Season 4 Winner Rob Rausch during an interview on Tuesday, March 3, 2026 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images)

“She said, ‘Well-played. I would’ve done the same thing if I was you,’” he told the outlet. “It was such a weight off my shoulders, and I’m really proud of her for that.”

Rausch added that while he didn’t watch Love Island USA “at all,” tuning in to see himself on The Traitors was “a fun watch.”

“Watching myself is weird, but it was exciting because obviously I know how it ended, but I don’t really know all of the pieces of how I got there,” he explained. “I didn’t see what the other cast people were saying in the confessionals, so it was interesting. I was like, ‘What were they talking about the whole time?’ So I was eager to see every episode just see how everything unfolded, the whole picture of it.”