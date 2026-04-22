‘Below Deck’ Cast Member Arrested on Felony Charge

Trevor Walker had a recent run-in with the law. TMZ reports the Below Deck star was arrested on a DUI charge.

According to the Escambia County (Florida) Sheriff’s Office website, Walker was taken into custody earlier this month and hit with four counts, one of which was a DUI. He was also charged with driving on a suspended license, committing a moving traffic violation, and a separate misdemeanor.

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He was released the following morning. Tevor’s scheduled court date is scheduled for later this month.

Fans of the Bravo reality series know Trevor from season 4. His stint on the show was brief. Captain Lee Rosbach fired him within minutes, after he was seen by viewers as not a very pleasant co-worker.

During his brief time onboard, Walker struggled. He was demoted from senior deckhand by co-star Kelley Johnson because he clashed with his crewmates and frequently clashed with Johnson. He’s known as a villain from the franchise overall.

Walker has had legal issues in the past. He was previously arrested for a 2024 DUI, and also arrested this year for larceny.

While speaking to The New York Post, Walker claimed his innocence. “I was not under the influence and told the police that, but they still harassed me for a breath test and a field sobriety test,” he said, adding that he did not “trust the calibration” of the breathalyzers used by the police.

“I have heard too many stories of people not under the influence blowing and it registering, and then later blowing at the jail and it does not register, and still they are charged with DUI,” Walker said.

He says he is committed to fighting the charge. “I am not convicted, and they have zero evidence,” he said, adding that on the night he was arrested, he had “simply left a friend’s house late after falling asleep watching a movie and waking up around 1 a.m. realizing I had to be at work in a few hours.”

The former reality star promised he was not “partying.” He said that he has to “get ready for work every morning at 3:30 a.m. to work out before I shower and pack a lunch, and then my ride takes me at around 4:45 a.m.”