'Teen Mom OG' Star Catelynn Lowell Reveals Tribute After Suffering Second Miscarriage

Catelynn Lowell has inked a tribute to her "two angels in heaven" after the Teen Mom OG star revealed earlier this month that she had experienced a pregnancy loss on Thanksgiving day. The reality star shares 5-year-old Nova and 1-year-old daughter Vaeda with husband Tyler Baltierra, and is the biological mother of daughter Carly, whom the couple placed for adoption in 2009.

Lowell shared the line drawing of an angel she planned to have tattooed on her Monday, captioning the reference, "Getting this little cutie on me today for our two angels in heaven." Just an hour later, the MTV star shared a photo of the completed body art, writing alongside two angel emojis and a heart, "Thanks so much [Lance Kellar] for this very special art." The tribute was called "perfect" by Lowell's followers, another of whom wrote, "So hard to loose these precious little ones but so beautiful that you are commemorating them in this way. Love you sweet girl."

Earlier this month, Lowell shared the news of her pregnancy loss with Champion Daily. "About 3 days before Thanksgiving we found out we were expecting. We were soooo excited! We didn’t tell Nova because we wanted to wait a while. I took like six different pregnancy tests to make sure!" she told the outlet.

On Thanksgiving Day, the 16 and Pregnant alum began bleeding, and learned she was no longer pregnant. "No matter what, I believe that when a woman sees a positive test you automatically start getting excited," she said. "All of that came crashing down. We lost the baby. I was overwhelmed by sadness and felt my emotions."

Lowell previously experienced a miscarriage in 2017, which she said contributed to a severe depression and suicidal thoughts that caused her to seek treatment at an Arizona facility. The 28-year-old continued that the things she learned during her time there has contributed to her response to this miscarriage. "I can tell that the mental health work I’ve done has had a huge impact because I wasn’t overcome by anxiety but I was just sad," she shared. "It was super early but like I said before it still hurts and all the excitement goes out the window. This is why we waited to tell Nova…. because experiencing one miscarriage in my past I knew it was a sad possibility."

Lowell and Baltierra will look to have another child in the future, she added, "when the time [is] right." As for now, "we have two beautiful angels watching over us and our children," she shared. "One day I know I will witness those angels and get to spend eternity with them. Until then I pray they watch over their siblings and us."