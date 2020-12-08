'Teen Mom OG' Star Catelynn Lowell Suffers Miscarriage Days After Discovering Pregnancy: 'I Am Heartbroken'

✖

Teen Mom OG star Catelynn Lowell recently suffered a heartbreaking loss. As Ashley's Reality Roundup noted, Lowell suffered a pregnancy loss on Thanksgiving Day. Lowell and her husband, Tyler Baltierra, are parents to five-year-old daughter Nova and one-year-old daughter Vaeda. They are also the biological parents of daughter Carly, who was adopted shortly after her birth in 2009.

Lowell opened up to Champion Daily about her miscarriage. She told the publication that she and Baltierra found out about her pregnancy a few days before Thanksgiving. However, days later, on the holiday, she experienced a miscarriage. She told the outlet, "About 3 days before Thanksgiving we found out we were expecting. We were soooo excited! We didn’t tell Nova because we wanted to wait a while. I took like six different pregnancy tests to make sure!” The Teen Mom OG star went on to explain that she suffered the pregnancy loss on Thanksgiving day.

"I started bleeding,” she said. “No matter what, I believe that when a woman sees a positive test you automatically start getting excited. All of that came crashing down. We lost the baby. I was overwhelmed by sadness and felt my emotions.” Lowell previously dealt with severe postpartum depression and had a miscarriage after the birth of her daughter Nova. She subsequently sought treatment several times at a center in Arizona in 2017. In her interview with Champion Daily, which was published on Tuesday, the MTV personality explained that she has been able to utilize the tools that she learned following that experience in order to cope with this recent pregnancy loss.

“I can tell that the mental health work I’ve done has had a huge impact because I wasn’t overcome by anxiety but I was just sad,” she said. “It was super early but like I said before it still hurts and all the excitement goes out the window. This is why we waited to tell Nova…. because experiencing one miscarriage in my past I knew it was a sad possibility.” Even though she recently suffered from this pregnancy loss, Lowell explained that she and Baltierra do plan to expand their family in the future. She added, “I know that when the time [is] right it will happen and everything in life has a plan and a destiny. Now we have two beautiful angels watching over us and our children. One day I know I will witness those angels and get to spend eternity with them. Until then I pray they watch over their siblings and us.”