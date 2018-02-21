‘Teen Mom OG’ Cast Members Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra Lose Baby

A new promo for the Feb. 26 episode of Teen Mom OG may reveal that Catelynn Lowell suffered a miscarriage on the show.

A sneak peek of the upcoming episode shows footage of Lowell and her husband, Tyler Baltierra, both breaking down in tears. “I really wanted that baby,” Tyler said in the preview.

The video hasn’t gone up online yet, though it aired after the Feb. 19 episode of the show. It already has fans wondering about the status of Lowell’s pregnancy, which has been a big plot point for her this season. In an episode that aired in January, Lowell told her husband that she was pregnant. She then told their 3-year-old daughter, Novalee, who was overjoyed by the news.

Lowell and Baltierra also informed their parents about the latest bundle of joy, despite concerns that it might be too early.

The couple have been together for 12 years. They were first introduced to fans on MTV’s 16 & Pregnant, where they had their first daughter named Carly. Ultimately, they gave the child up for adoption, though they’ve maintained contact with her throughout the years.

Once they decided they were ready for parenthood, they had Novalee, and since then Lowell has battled with crippling postpartum depression. She’s been open about the condition with her followers, posting about it frequently on social media. In January, she entered her third round of treatment, tweeting, “Well they say third times a charm.”

Baltierra has supported his wife with a constant outpouring of encouragement, both on the show and on social media.

Early in February, her visited his wife during Family Week at the treatment center.

“Seeing this gorgeous woman & all the work she has done has given me such hope, a feeling of peace, and unconditional love that is hard to explain with words,” he wrote on Instagram.

“It was a very emotionally intense Family Week Program, but I know that our love & commitment towards each other will persevere through anything this life throws our way,” he added.

“I’m so proud of you Babe & I can’t wait until you finally come home so I can just hug you & hold you for as long as I want,” he went on. “You are worthy … You are strong … You are beautiful … You are loved! Thank you for not giving up on your life.”

Teen Mom OG airs on Monday nights at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.