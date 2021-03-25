'Teen Mom' Fans Spot Confederate Flag in Jenelle Evans and David Eason's Shop

✖

Jenelle Evans and David Eason are again wading controversy after eagle-eyed viewers spotted the Confederate battle flag on the Teen Mom alum's social media. The flag, which is viewed by many as a symbol of racism and hatred and has been banned by numerous entities, appeared in one of Evans' recent Instagram Stories as she filmed Eason in his metalworking shop, Black River Metal and Wood.

In the short clip, which was shared earlier this week, the Confederate flag could be seen hanging on the wall in Eason's shop as he worked on his latest project. A screenshot of the Story was shared to Reddit, where the poster wrote that Evans "quickly pans the camera down to avoid" the flag in the shot. Replying to the post, one person expressed their dismay that Evans and Eason would have the flag so prominently displayed in a spot where it could appear in social media posts, writing, "it's horrible enough if that’s their standpoint and mindset, but FFS, if you’re trying to be an iNfLueNcEr, then why TF would you make posts with s– in it?" At this time, Evans has not addressed the controversy.

As many fans know, and as one redditor even pointed out, Eason and Evans have a long history of displaying the Confederate flag on social media. Back in September 2020, the couple faced backlash after the former Teen Mom star shared a video of her husband getting their children situated in a car, with Eason's daughter Maryssa wearing a shirt with the symbol. The video marked just the latest example in what has been years of controversy surrounding the couple's relation to the symbol, which both Evans and Eason have defended. After Eason appeared in a string of social media posts in 2018 with the flag, he said he often bears it because of his "heritage."

"It's just where I'm from, my heritage," he wrote in response to one fan in November 2018. "Kind (sic) like when people fly a flag that represents their state because it's where they are from." In another post of himself holding the flag, Eason wrote, "Where I'm from is who I am and my family fought and died for this land. Red white and blue comes in more than one pattern. Dont (sic) argue just get off my page if you dont (sic) agree! Thanks [Red Neck Nation]."

During a 2018 Instagram Q-and-A, Evans defended Eason when asked about him being called racist. She said that her husband "isn't racist... his childhood best friend was black. [I don't know] where this rumor came from."