Jenelle Evans Blasted for Dressing Stepdaughter in Confederate Flag Shirt

Jenelle Evans and David Eason are once again under fire for featuring the Confederate battle flag on social media, this time by showing Eason's daughter Maryssa wearing a shirt with the symbol. Evans posted a video of her husband getting their children situated in a car, with the controversial shirt visible. A fan shared the now-expired clip on Reddit, where Teen Mom 2 fans slammed Eason and Evans for putting Maryssa in the shirt.

Many of the Reddit users did not put the blame on Maryssa, instead suggesting this was Evans and Eason's decision. "I really hope no one drags her for this. The person responsible for buying her clothes is David F— Eason," one person wrote. "This is a child with an incredibly difficult home life. I feel nothing but pure sadness for her."

"Poor girl. We all know she didn't have a say in what to wear," another person wrote. Another fan suggested Evans posted the video knowing "it would stir up drama." Several others agreed with this theory, with another person writing, "She only posted this picture/video because Maryssa is wearing this shirt. She has to have attention and knows this will give her what she needs." Another added, "David is a loser so makes sense he supports the losing teams."

Eason and Evans have a history of sharing photos and videos with the Confederate flag, which many see as a symbol of racism and hatred. In November 2018, Evans published a photo of himself waving the flag at the Grand Canyon, and he vowed to plant "my flag" in all 50 states. Several months later, he was seen showing off his Cadillac Escalade with a Confederate flag draped over the roof. In April 2019, he was criticized for wearing a Confederate shirt in a family photo.

"It's just where I'm from, my heritage," Eason, who lives in North Carolina, wrote to one fan in November 2018. "Kind (sic) like when people fly a flag that represents their state because it's where they are from." In another post of himself holding the flag, Eason wrote, "Where I'm from is who I am and my family fought and died for this land. Red white and blue comes in more than one pattern. Dont (sic) argue just get off my page if you dont (sic) agree! Thanks [Red Neck Nation]."

Evans has stood by Eason when these controversies arise. During a 2018 Instagram Q-and-A, she was asked about Eason being called racist online. "My husband isn't racist... his childhood best friend was black. Idk where this rumor came from," she replied. During another occasion in 2018, she posted a video of herself wearing a Confederate flash shirt, adding, "Get mad."