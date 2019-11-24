Black River Metal and Wood: What to Know About ‘Teen Mom 2’ Alum David Eason’s Controversial Business

Jenelle Evans’ ex-husband, David Eason is throwing himself into his metalworking in the midst of his divorce from the reality star. Eason has been experimenting with the new hobby for a few months now, but he is putting even more energy into it now that he is on his own. Fans are weighing on the hobby-turned-career on social media.

Teen Mom 2 fans have never really welcomed Eason into their reality TV world, regardless of how they felt about Evans. It is not hard to see why — in the course of the marriage, Eason has faced multiple allegations of domestic abuse, and fans have often questioned why Evans stayed with him as long as she did.

Evans announced that she was separating from Eason on Oct. 31, and the divorce process has moved quickly. The couple’s resources were drying up after Evans was fired from Teen Mom 2, and now it appears Eason is still not working a conventional job.

Instead, he has been putting more and more time and energy into making homemade knives and other crafts out of railroad spikes, and then selling those products online. Eason does this under the name of Black River Metal and Wood, and seems to be using eBay as his primary online store.

Online resources suggest that railroad spike knives are common starting point for at-home, DIY metalworking hobbyists. YouTube blacksmith Empty Pockets Ironworks describes it as an “entry-level blacksmith project,” and AnvilFire.com notes that the end products “make better letter openers than knives.”

Still, Eason seems to be throwing his all into this endeavor as he strikes out on his own, and Teen Mom 2 viewers have thoughts. Here’s what you should know about Eason’s fledgling online business.

‘Birthday Gift’

Eason’s metalworking hobby first emerged on social media in early August. Earlier this month, Eason confirmed in a Facebook post that he took up the pass time after he “got a propane forge for [his] birthday.” Consumer-grade propane forges range in price from around $170 to $400, with lots of different sizes and styles available. However, many people also make the forges themselves.

Meanwhile, railroad spikes a common working material for beginners, and can be bought for cheap online in bulk, or else scavenged from around railroads. Eason began sharing his creations almost at once.

Early Responses

Teen Mom 2 fans were put off by Eason’s hobby almost at once. At the time, Eason’s fixation with guns was in the headlines, and he had just admitted to shooting and killing Evans’ dog a few months beforehand.

“This is the worst effin idea ever,” one commenter claimed at the time. “You should be NOWHERE near weapons. And they look like s—anyway. Money tight now that you both have 0 income? Get a real job.”

“I love how he thinks everyone just forgot he murdered a 10 pound dog,” another person added.

Name Complications

Around the same time, Eason ran into a more tangible hurdle — the chosen name for his fledgling business. An existing custom metal and woodworking business was already operating out of Texas when he created his new online shop, and fans warned the owner that Eason was using his company’s name.

“Just to let you know. A guy named David Eason is using your name,” one person wrote on the business’ Facebook page. “Google him. It is not good for business.”

“Thank you for bringing to our attention that someone is using the same business name. We are not familiar with David & will look into this matter,” the Black River Forge Facebook account replied.

The above response was posted the following day. At the time of this writing, Eason’s Instagram page is still called Black River Metal and Wood, and his eBay username is blackriver29.

High Prices

As Eason began to offer more and more of his creations for sale online, his critics balked at the price. Those with knowledge of metalworking were especially incensed, warning other users that the knives were mostly likely made of low quality material, and would not hold an edge with extended use.

“Fired for murdering a poor little frenchie with a f—ing shotgun, now your selling s— ass blades from horrible blade steel,” one commenter wrote. “Not only are you a psychotic racist homophobe, but you’re a f—ing idiot charging that much for a railroad spike that won’t hold an edge for [s—].”

Etsy Shut-down

Twisting handles 🛠 #Forging #Blacksmith #RailroadSpikeKnife

Eason began selling his crafts on Etsy at first, but later claimed on Facebook that the site had shut down his store. He pivoted to eBay, where he has three knives and one coat rack for sale at the time of this writing. However, like all of his other social media posts, Eason’s links to his eBay listings are often met with backlash from Teen Mom 2 fans.

‘Art’ and ‘Meditation’

Beyond the sales aspect of his new undertaking, Eason claims that he gets a real cathartic outlet from his metalworking. The former reality star took to Instagram earlier this month, saying that making custom knives is “probably one of the hardest jobs I’ve ever had but definitely one of the most satisfying.”

“I love making knives because its art for me and I can make whatever I want,” he continued. “I really feel like I can have a bright future in this business if I keep making stuff like this.”

A few days later he posted another photo of the same knife, adding: “this is my meditation, it heals my soul to create things.”

Financial Troubles

David Eason overpriced crap vs affortable quality. Notice 2 bid from the day it posted. The bid was only $2😂😂😂

Many fans assumed that Eason and Evans’ separation had to do with financial troubles, and on Friday, Radar Online reported that this was correct. A source close to the couple told reporters that Evans was becoming concerned by the fact that Eason “wouldn’t work,” and that she had left him “with nothing” in their split.

“David has been complaining that Jenelle left him with no money,” they said. “He claims he never abused her.”

Fans felt little sympathy for Eason, noting in online comments that he did not contribute much to Evans’ reality TV fortune, and if anything, he damaged it. The former couple is due back in court on Monday to continue their divorce proceedings. Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.