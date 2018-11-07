‘Teen Mom 2’: Jenelle Evans Says Husband David Eason’s ‘Childhood Best Friend Was Black’ Amid Racism Claims

Jenelle Evans is still standing by her husband. During a recent Q&A with her Instagram followers, the Teen Mom 2 star offered up her reasoning as to why David Eason is not “racist.”

After Eason recently shared a controversial photo of himself wrapped in a Confederate flag, one fan asked Evans what she “thinks about everyone saying your husband is racist.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Evans offered up an example she figured would offset any racism accusations leveled at her husband. “My husband isn’t racist… his childhood best friend was black. Idk where this rumor came from,” she wrote, adding three laughing emojis.

In the photo with the Confederate flag Eason shared in October, he wrote, “Where I’m from is who I am and my family fought and died for this land. Red white and blue comes in more than one pattern. Don’t argue just get off my page if you don’t agree! Thanks @rednecknation #RHEC.”

Evans came to her husband’s defense when commenters began calling him “racist” and “disgusting.” She shared a video to her Instagram Story of a man ranting about fan complaints.

“Really, guys? This is what I have to wake up to? Really? ‘I don’t support your last post.’ Well, good. ‘These are not good people.’ Well, good. ‘That man is a racist.’ Uh huh. ‘That girl, that girl,’” the man said in the video.

“That’s fine if you don’t like ’em. I”m not about to go digging to try to find dirt about them because they’re on a popular TV show,” the man continued.

Evans shared the video, writing, “Thanks @ryanupchurch,” and encouraging fans to watch it.

Eason, who was fired by MTV earlier this year after sending homophobic tweets, has been a breeding ground for controversy as of late, especially after Evans called 911 to report that Eason had assaulted her in October. In audio of a 911 call, Evans told a 911 operator that Eason “pinned me down on the ground in the yard, and I think I heard my f—ing collarbone crack and I can’t move my arms.”

She later recanted her claims and told fans that she was “completely fine.”

“I know everyone’s concerned about me, and I know everyone wants to know, ‘Is she okay? How are the kids? Blah blah blah,’” she said in a YouTube video. “Everything’s fine. You know, I’ve been in so many domestic violence situations in the past that I would not put up with it now. So I don’t know why you guys would think that I would continue to stay in this relationship if I was being abused.”

The couple has seemingly moved past the incident, sharing photos of themselves and their family on social media in the days since, including a recent trip to the pumpkin patch.