‘Teen Mom 2′ Star Jenelle Evans’ Husband David Eason Hints He’ll Travel the Country With Confederate Flag

David Eason, the husband of Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans, hinted at a plan to plant the Confederate battle flag in all 50 states.

On Sunday, Evans posted a photo from the Grand Canyon with him holding the Confederate flag at the edge of the canyon. “Just planting my flag in all 50 states,” Eason wrote, alongside the hashtags “merica” and “rebel.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

A few minutes later, Eason shared a video Evans filmed of Eason trying to get the right pose for his photo.

View this post on Instagram Just planting my flag in all 50 states! #merica #rebel A post shared by David Eason (@easondavid88) on Nov 18, 2018 at 4:21am PST

“Pretty amazing huh?” Eason wrote.

“Oh that’s awesome,” Evans can be heard telling her husband while he posed with the flag wrapped around his shoulders.

Like Eason’s other controversial posts, this new photo provided another comments section for Instagram users to go back and forth about the flag.

“It’s just where I’m from, my heritage,” the North Carolina native wrote to one follower who asked why he insists on carrying a flag many find offensive, reports Us Weekly. “Kind like when people fly a flag that represents their state because it’s where they are from.”

“If someone think it has to do with racism or slaves they aren’t thinking enough,” the 30-year-old continued. “More racist people fly the beloved American flag, which was the flag flying on the American slave ships…No concern there?”

Back on Oct. 27, Eason shared a photo of himself wrapped in the Confederate battle flag after he received one from Redneck Nation, a site that sells the flag.

“Where I’m from is who I am and my family fought and died for this land. Red white and blue comes in more than one pattern. Dont argue just get off my page if you dont agree! Thanks [Red Neck Nation],” Eason wrote.

Evans has also stood by her husband, even telling one fan he is not racist because his childhood best friend was black.

“My husband isn’t racist… his childhood best friend was black. [I don’t know] where this rumor came from,” Evans told a fan on Instagram.

In October, Evans called 911 to report that Eason assaulted her and she broke her collarbone. She later told E! News the incident was a “drunk and dramatic understanding” and they “are totally fine.” She also posted a confessional on YouTube, in which she insisted she was not in an abusive relationship.

“I know everyone’s concerned about me,” Evans said in the video. “You know, I’ve been in so many domestic violence situations in the past that I would not put up with it now. I don’t know why you guys think I would continue to stay in this relationship if I was being abused.”

Evans and Eason are parents to 21-month-old daughter Ensley. Evans also has two children from previous relationships, Jace, 9, and Kaiser, 4. Eason also has a son, Kaden, from a previous relationship.

While Evans will continue to appear on Teen Mom 2, Eason was fired over the summer after he posted homophobic messages on Twitter.

Photo credit: Instagram/Jenelle Evans