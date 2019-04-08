‘Teen Mom 2′: Jenelle Evans’ Husband David Eason Bashed for Wearing Confederate Flag Shirt

Jenelle Evans and her husband, David Eason, are facing backlash after Eason sported a Confederate flag shirt in a recent family photo.

The Teen Mom 2 star took to Instagram on Sunday to share a photo post-filming for a Teen Mom 2 reunion special, showing herself, Eason, and their daughter Ensley standing together in front of a green screen and smiling for the camera.

“Family is everything I need to make it through my hard times and I am truly #blessed for what I have today,” she wrote in part.

While the photo was meant to be a sweet family portrait, fans immediately zoned in on the Confederate flag on Eason’s shirt, which read “Redneck Nation. Family. Tradition. Heritage.”

“Look at that disgusting T-shirt he has on in 2019 I bet behind closed doors he’s a monster..who would wear that!” one person slammed the choice of apparel.

“So you promote racism now?” another asked. “Wow.”

“His shirt just sums up what kind of human being he is,” another wrote.

“Wait, [Jenelle Evans]you’re okay with that confederate flag on his T-shirt?” asked another. “[Shake my head] and you were my fav on teen mom…Disgusted!!!!!”

Evans took note of the criticism and hit back with her own remarks, writing in the comments section, “Everyone’s trippin over [David Eason]’s shirt” with the face palm emoji.

Her statement only led to further criticism, with many pointing out why exactly they took issue with Eason’s shirt.

“It represents the racism the south believed in,” one wrote.

“Just because it says redneck doesn’t make it any less racist. It’s the confederate flag period,” another person added. “I don’t understand how you two can be so ignorant.”

This is far from the first time that Eason’s love of the Confederate flag and his fierce Southern pride have landed him in hot water. Over the course of the past year, he has frequently appeared with a Confederate flag in tow on social media, and in early November of 2018, the fired MTV personality declared his intentions to “plant my flag” in all 50 states, stating that the flag to him isn’t a symbol of racism, but of his southern heritage.

“It’s just where I’m from, my heritage. “Kind like when people fly a flag that represents their state because it’s where they are from,” he wrote on Instagram. “If someone think it has to do with racism or slaves they aren’t thinking enough. More racist people fly the beloved American flag, which was the flag flying on the American slave ships…No concern there?”