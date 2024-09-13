'Teen Mom': Amber Portwood Lashes Out at People Who Accused Her of Murdering Gary Wayt

Amber Portwood has strong words for the people who thought she was responsible for fiancé Gary Wayt's disappearance. In the Thursday, Sept. 12 season finale of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Portwood broke down as she processed Wayt disappearing for several days before police located him safe – and not wanting anything to do with her.

"The day that man left for no reason – I'm going to say no reason because there was no f-ing reason – he ruined something so f-ing good," sobbed Portwood to a producer on the way to an appointment with her psychiatrist.

Referring to comments on social media from people who thought she was behind Wayt's disappearance, she continued, "Why am I getting persecuted? 'We know Amber killed him.' I had to deal with that. Do you know how that feels when people are calling you a murderer to your f-ing fiancé?" Through tears, the MTV personality added, "He doesn't know what he did. They were calling me a murderer. They said I f-ing killed him."

When it comes to the events that led to Wayt going missing, Portwood claimed her fiancé's father read her Wikipedia entry, which highlights her run-ins with police and her abusive past with ex Gary Shirley, with whom she shares 15-year-old daughter Leah, as well as ex Andrew Glennon, with whom she shares 6-year-old son James.

"I think he was holding in the fact that he maybe heard from his family or something, and not telling me," she explained. "I was just saying, 'I can't do this. How can we get married then if your family can't accept me?' And maybe he took that as me breaking up with him. It seemed like, to me, that maybe he was upset and like, hopeless."

The end of her engagement to Wayt left Portwood in a bad way, as she continued, "I was stable. And right now, this was the first time in years in my life – I am 34 – I am not f-king right because a man put a ring on my finger. You broke me because we were actually in love. The day that man left, for no reason. And I'ma say no reason because there was no f-king reason, and he ruined something so f--king good. I am f-king broken right now."

During an appointment with her psychiatrist, Portwood added, "If you want to show what heartbreak is, this is it. It's not just about a man. He looked at my family, my daughter and just asked to be a big, happy family." Wayt and Portwood would officially call off their engagement that same month, and in August, new reports claimed he had gotten engaged to another woman.

