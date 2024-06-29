'Teen Mom's Amber Portwood Engagement to Gary Ends After His Disappearance

Amber Portwood won't be walking down the aisle with Gary Wayt. Us Weekly reports that the couple, who met on a dating app last year, ended their engagement just weeks after Wayt was found safe after going missing while he and the MTV star were in North Carolina for his family member's wedding. Wayt and Portwood reportedly had an emotional conversation before the scary ordeal. He was located safely in a different state.

"They've decided that it's over between them and their engagement is off," a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. "They have too much to overcome to move forward together." The source added that there has been "been some closure" for former Teen Mom star Portwood, 34, noting Wayt was "not ghosting her."

"Amber took off the engagement ring and it's the best thing," the insider continues of their split. "She is sad and she cares about him, but she is willing to see that he is not the right guy for her. She wants to be with someone who accepts her fully."

As it turns out, Portwood and Wayt's engagement was celebrated by many of his family members. They didn't see her as a good fit for Wayt. "Gary's family was looking her up online and looking at her past and not everything they saw online was true," the insider said. "And it was hard for Amber because she's been trying so hard to move past it and move forward."

While Wayt was missing, Portwood remained in North Carolina desperate for his return. On June 11, the Bryson City Police Department confirmed on Facebook that Wayt had last been seen two days earlier in a different city. Three days after the update, Wayt had been located, but no other details were provided. The case has since been closed.