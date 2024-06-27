'Teen Mom' Amber Portwood Worries She'll 'Mess Up' Relationship With Boyfriend Gary Wayt in Exclusive 'Next Chapter' Sneak Peek

Amber Portwood expressed concerns that she would "mess up" her relationship with Gary Wayt before the Teen Mom star's engagement ended in a headline-making disappearance and breakup. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Thursday's all-new episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Portwood offers an update to her castmates on her relationship with the new man in her life.

"I just wanted to give you all a little update," Portwood says in a video message to her co-stars, saying that things are "honestly getting serious" with her and Wayt, who "really treats me like a queen." Portwood certainly is getting the royal treatment from Wayt in their scene together, as the two cuddle up in bed to eat dinner and trade "I love yous" after Wayt prepares a delicious-looking meal.

A few days later, Portwood opens up about her relationship with her friend Lexi, telling her, "Me and Gary, we're doing really good. [We've] been staying with each other a lot more [and] spending more time together." The MTV star, who shares daughter Leah with ex Gary Shirley and son James with ex Andrew Glennon, reveals that while Wayt has been married before, he doesn't have any kids. "I feel like I've been married like five f-king times," she jokes, adding that when it comes to their next step, "We're just going with the flow. We're not moving fast, we're not moving slow. We're moving at a good pace, whatever we're feeling."

The 16 and Pregnant alum, who has been diagnosed with borderline personality disorder and bipolar disorder, then reveals she had a manic episode in front of her boyfriend for the first time the other day, even experiencing a blackout in her memory. "In the past, my mental health has definitely affected my relationships with my boyfriends," she tells the camera, adding to Lexi that she and Wayt have been going to couples therapy together as a way to keep their relationship strong.

"It feels good to do that for the first time. 'Cause you know I'm not good with relationships, especially this type of relationship where it's actually a good one," Portwood says. "This is something I don't want to mess up."

Earlier this month, the reality personality announced that she and Wayt had gotten engaged, but just days later, Wayt was reported as a missing person after disappearing. Following a nationwide search, the Bryson City Police Department announced on Facebook on June 14 that Wayt had been "located."

On Tuesday, June 25, a source told Us Weekly that Portwood and Wayt's engagement was "off" and that things were "over between them." The insider added, "They have too much to overcome to move forward together."

