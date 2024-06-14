'Teen Mom' Star Amber Portwood's Fiance Gary Wayt Found Alive

Teen Mom star Amber Portwood experienced a rollercoaster of emotions as her fiancé, Gary Wayt, went missing for several days before being located safely. The couple's ordeal unfolded during their visit to North Carolina.

Wayt, aged 39, was spotted via video footage in Oklahoma on Tuesday, June 11, a staggering distance of over 900 miles away from their temporary residence in North Carolina. The following day, Portwood, 34, expressed her anguish and concern through tears, stating, "This is a huge deal, his parents, everybody is very worried. I am worried." She added, "There was not a big blowout fight or anything like that. He is a missing person right now."

The tense situation was finally resolved on Friday, June 14, when the Bryson City, North Carolina, Police Department issued a statement via Facebook, declaring, "Update: Gary Wayt has been located. No further information available at this time. Case is closed."

While the circumstances surrounding Wayt's disappearance remain unclear, the news of his safe return brings relief to Portwood and her family amid a multi-day search. Portwood filed a missing person report with the Bryson City Police Department in North Carolina on Monday. The incident report obtained by TMZ reveals that Portwood informed the authorities that Wayt, who hails from Indianapolis, was last seen on Sunday evening at their hotel.

Wayt's disappearance came just days after Portwood introduced him to the world on the latest episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter," which aired on MTV this past Thursday. "This is my boyfriend," Portwood told her co-stars as Wayt sat down beside her. "We are now officially a couple." He said, "Hello everybody. My name is actually Gary believe it or not."

Gary Wayt's introduction prompted a wave of amusement among Amber Portwood's co-stars on 'Teen Mom' when he admitted sharing the same first name as her former fiancé, Gary Shirley. "Maybe this is the Gary for you," Jade Cline joked, to which Portwood responded, "It seems like it." The couple had reportedly gotten engaged within the last three weeks, marking a milestone in their relationship, which began in 2023 after they matched on a dating app.

According to Us Weekly, Portwood and Wayt's relationship had been progressing steadily, with the pair even seeking couples therapy to address any potential issues proactively. The publication reported that Portwood was "really, really happy" with her new fiancé, as well as her engagement ring, which was crafted from a family stone reset into a new design.