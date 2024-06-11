'Teen Mom' Star Amber Portwood's Fiancé Gary Wayt Declared Missing

Teen Mom star Amber Portwood has reported her newly engaged fiancé, Gary Wayt, missing to the authorities. According to reports, Portwood wasted no time taking action and promptly filed a missing person report with the Bryson City Police Department in North Carolina on Monday. The incident report obtained by TMZ reveals that Portwood informed the authorities that Wayt, who hails from Indianapolis, was last seen on Sunday evening at their hotel.

The police have swiftly launched an investigation into Wayt's disappearance and are actively seeking the public's assistance in locating the 39-year-old. They have provided a detailed description of Wayt, stating that he stands at 6 feet 1 inches, weighs 205 pounds, is bald, and has brown eyes. Additionally, they have revealed that Wayt was driving a grey 2009 Nissan Rogue SUV with Indiana license plates when he went missing.

The timing of Wayt's disappearance is particularly intriguing, as it comes just days after Portwood introduced him to the world on the latest episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter," which aired on MTV this past Thursday. The couple had reportedly gotten engaged within the last three weeks, marking a significant milestone in their relationship, which began in 2023 after they matched on a dating app.

Portwood's ex-boyfriend, Gary Shirley, has also taken to social media to raise awareness about Wayt's disappearance. In an Instagram post, Shirley shared a message urging the public to help find Wayt, accompanied by the caption, "We need to find this man," and adding, "prayers for a safe return."

According to Us Weekly, Portwood and Wayt's relationship had been progressing steadily, with the couple even seeking couples therapy to address any potential issues proactively. The publication reported that Portwood was "really, really happy" with her new fiancé, whose engagement ring was crafted from a family stone reset into a new design.

While details about Wayt's personal life are scarce, it is known that he does not have children of his own and had never watched Teen Mom prior to meeting Portwood. This aspect of their relationship was seen as a positive, as it allowed Portwood to date someone who was not initially drawn to her fame.