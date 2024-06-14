'Teen Mom' Amber Portwood Speaks out After Fiancé Gary Wayt Disappears

Amber Portwood is searching for answers as police, family, and friends continue to search for her missing fiance, Gary Wayt. Multiple media outlets report that he's been missing Sunday, June 9, after he and Portwood traveled to North Carolina for a wedding. The insider told Us Weekly that Portwood and Wayt had an "emotional" conversation before his disappearance. She recently broke her silence during a YouTube livestream. She remains in North Carolina and has no plans of leaving the state until he's found. The couple met on a dating website in 2023, recently got engaged, and live in Indiana.

"This is a huge deal, his parents, everybody is very worried. I am worried," Portwood, 34, said in a YouTube stream on Tuesday, June 11. "There was not a big blowout fight or anything like that. He is a missing person right now." Portwood called into YouTube personality Elle Bee's channel when she was discussing the Teen Mom ordeal. "Nobody has found or heard from him yet," Portwood added. "I'm trying my best to not think the worst. I have not ate [sic] in three days. I slept maybe an hour."

Despite acknowledging their conversation between them, she insisted it wasn't bad. She says any image people have of her from her past on the show is not relevant. "I am not what people have been saying about me all of these years. I changed a long time ago, OK, you have to understand this. Please listen to what I am saying, I am an honest person to you guys," she said. "We have not had explosive fights. We are very in love, this man asked me to be with him, this man then asked me to marry him."

Portwood said that she and Wayt "have a wonderful relationship." She is asking for prayers and well wishes. "He left his phone and after that is when they saw him at the Walgreens on camera. We didn't have an explosive argument," she said of his demeanor before his disappearance. "We did have a discussion. Nobody was heated."

Now, TMZ reports he may have been spotted several thousand miles away from his last known whereabouts. There has been sighting of him this week, reportedly on June 11 morning in Weatherford, Oklahoma, according to Asst. Chief Dover. They say he didn't seem in distress. Cops say the man even identified himself to the alleged witnesses as Wayt. Asst. Chief Dover says the sightings have not been 100% confirmed yet by law enforcement, so he's considered a missing person.