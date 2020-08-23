'Teen Mom 2': Warrant Issued for Jenelle Evans' Ex Kieffer Delp

✖

Kieffer Delp, who appeared in the early episodes of Teen Mom 2 as Jenelle Evans' on-again, off-again boyfriend, is in trouble with the law once again. The 30-year-old allegedly stopped reporting to his parole officer, forcing Pennsylvania authorities to issue a warrant for his arrest. Delp was released from prison in February after spending almost two years behind bars for running a methamphetamine lab in his apartment.

Delp was labeled an absconder by Pennsylvania, The Ashley's Reality Roundup reported last week. Court records show he recently stopped reporting to his parole officer as he was supposed to. The state issued an arrest warrant and have not found him yet. Delp has not used his Twitter account since June 8, when he shared his support for George Floyd's family. "In my life i been thru it i have hurt ive ive cried so many tears over so many things but these last thousand or so tears ill always remember these cus they are for GEORGE FLOYD," he tweeted.

(Photo: Allegheny County Jail)

Delp's most recent run-in with the law stems from his January 2018 arrest for running a meth lab in his apartment. When police arrested him, they found a fully-functioning lab. He took a plea deal, agreeing to serve 18 to 36 months in a state correctional institution and up to three years of probation. He was released from prison in February on parole. Six days after he was released, he was arrested again for leaving Pennsylvania to visit his home state of New Jersey. He was sent to a halfway house in Pennsylvania, which was closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, reports The Ashley. It is not clear where he was living after that, but he was sharing his interest in fitness with followers on social media.

Between 2011 and 2013, Delp made regular appearances on Teen Mom 2 while dating Evans. Her mother, Barbara Evans, disapproved of the relationship because she believed he was a bad influence on her daughter. He has been arrested 15 times for various crimes, including heroin possession and cyberstalking. He made his most recent appearance on MTV in December 2017, when he appeared in Teen Mom 2: The Ex-Files, a special catching viewers up on all of Evans' ex-boyfriends.

Evans is now married to David Eason, who has had his own issues with the law. In June, Eason was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon, but the charge was dropped earlier this month. Eason allegedly charged Evans' friend James Spivey, told The Sun their attorneys decided it was best to drop the charges.