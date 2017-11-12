Jenelle Evans’ Exes Reportedly Planning to Slam Her on ‘Teen Mom 2’ Special

Jenelle Evans may be coming face to face with some unpleasant parts of her past in the Teen Mom 2 cast member’s upcoming special The Ex Files.

“The Ex Files” coming to you soon! ✨🎥😳 @mtv A post shared by Jenelle Eason (@j_evans1219) on Nov 6, 2017 at 9:59am PST

The 25-year-old teased the MTV special last week, sharing photos to Instagram of her and husband David Eason filming what appeared to be confessional interviews for the program.

But new details have surfaced showing that the special might be more confrontational than Evans let on.

According to Radar Online, many of Evans’ exes — from ex-fiance Nathan Griffiths to ex-husband Courtland Rogers — will appear on the special to answer questions about their relationship with the 16 and Pregnant alum. Apparently their answers aren’t too flattering.

“All of her exes are on the show,” an insider source told Radar. “From what I heard, no one had anything pretty to say about her.

Griffiths, who is the father of 3-year-old Kaiser, apparently held back the most when talking about the mother of his child.

“Nathan wasn’t that mean, but he wasn’t very positive either,” the insider continued. “Nathan was the least negative of everyone they have filmed!”

Rogers, who was married to Evans from 2012 to 2014, tweeted that he will also be appearing on the special.

It’s going to b extremely weird watching myself on MTV in a few months 😂 5 years later …. — Courtland Rogers (@est4life910) October 24, 2017

“It’s going to [be] extremely weird watching myself on MTV in a few months,” he tweeted in October. “5 years later….”

Andrew Lewis, who is the father of Evans’ 8-year-old son Jace, will also reportedly appear in the special. He has rarely appeared on the show over the years.

It’s unclear if exes Kieffer Delp or Gary Head will be appearing on The Ex Files, but even if they’re not, there will be more than enough drama among the exes who are confirmed to appear.

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.