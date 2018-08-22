Jenelle Evans’ Ex Kieffer Delp Sentenced in Meth Lab Charges

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans' ex Kieffer Delp will be spending more time behind bars after being sentenced Wednesday for operating a methamphetamine lab, reports Radar.

Delp, 28, has been imprisoned in Allegheny County Jail in Pennsylvania since January after being arrested by police, who found a fully functioning meth lab in his apartment.

(Photo: Allegheny County Jail)

Police Chief Richard Deliman for the McKees Rocks Police Department told Radar of the arrest, "We received complaints there was a meth lab operated out of an apartment. We obtained a search warrant and when we went to serve the warrant, Kieffer was there. There was a strong chemical smell. We saw the materials used in making meth."

Wednesday, after attending a non-jury trial, Delp accepted a deal, agreeing to serve 18 to 36 months in a state correctional institution in exchange for a guilty plea. He will be credited for time served. Upon release, he will be subject to the terms of probation for three years.

Delp appeared on Teen Mom 2 between 2011 and 2013 as Jenelle's then-beau, but was regularly criticized by Jenelle's mom Barbara Evans for his substance abuse. More recently, he appeared in an MTV special The Ex Files, which interviewed men from Jenelle's past.

The Teen Mom 2 star has had her own issues with drugs over the years, having been arrested 15 times on allegations of everything from heroin possession to cyberstalking.

Just last week, the mother of three and her husband David Eason were officially cleared in criminal allegations of child abuse made by another of Jenelle's exes, Nathan Griffith, who accused Eason of hitting the 3-year-old son he shares with the reality personality.

Griffith is still attempting to gain full custody of his son, however filing a motion in court the day after Jenelle was seen pulling a gun on another driver during a road rage incident with her 8-year-old son Jace in the front seat in an episode of Teen Mom 2.

Jenelle, meanwhile, has played off the legal drama as nonsense, calling out Griffith on Twitter soon after he made the major legal move.

"If you're so 'concerned' about your son why haven't you called him to see how he's been lately? Oh yeah, you don't care. [facepalm emoji] Silly me, I forgot," she wrote earlier this month. "Oh wait, you've never called him. [tears of joy emoji] That would be giving you credit you don't deserve."

Photo credit: Allegheny County Jail