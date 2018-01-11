‘Teen Mom’ Cast Member Kieffer Delp Arrested for Suspected Meth Lab

Teen Mom 2 cast member Kieffer Delp has been arrested for slipping back into his old drug habits, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Delp, one of Jenelle Evans’ earliest boyfriends on the series, was arrested after authorities near Pittsburgh uncovered a suspected meth lab on Wednesday. The 28-year-old lived alone in a basement apartment of a building in McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania, where the set-up was discovered.

Videos by PopCulture.com

After receiving information about a working meth lab and performing a weeks-long investigation, McKees Rocks, Stowe, Allegheny County Housing Authority and state police converged on the apartment around 4:15 p.m.

The state police’s Clandestine Lab Response Team removed the chemicals and laboratory materials from the scene, McKees Rocks Police Chief Richard Deliman said Thursday.

“Obviously with all these chemicals together and during the process of making this, it could ultimately explode, which is why we evacuated the building while the product was being removed,” Deliman told the Post-Gazette.

Police reportedly evacuated the building during the arrest because of a strong odor inside Delp’s apartment, which had previously been the source of multiple complaints by other residents.

He now faces felony charges related to the manufacturing and distribution of methamphetamines and the improper disposal of chemicals. The former reality cast member was unable to post a $50,000 bail, and is being held in the Allegheny County Jail until his preliminary hearing scheduled for January 23.

Delp, who appeared on Teen Mom 2 between 2011 and 2013, has a history of drug use and has been arrested previously for punching a woman and her male friend. During his time on the reality show alongside Evans, Delp engaged in multiple run-ins with authorities.