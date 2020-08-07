'Teen Mom 2' Star Kailyn Lowry Shares First Photos of Baby Boy

✖

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry shared the first photos of her fourth baby boy, whose name has not been publicly revealed. Lowry welcomed her new baby boy on July 30 at 2:47 p.m. He is her second child with ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez, with whom she shares 3-year-old son Lux. The MTV star is also mom to Isaac, 10, and Lincoln, 6, whose fathers are Jo Rivera and Javi Marroquin, respectively.

The 28-year-old Lowry shared a trio of new photos with Us Weekly, including one picture of the baby boy with his older brothers. Another photo shows the baby resting on Lowry's chest and the final photo shows Lowry holding her new bundle of joy's fingers. The baby was born weighing 8 pounds and 15 ounces and measured 22.5 inches long.

Lowry announced her baby's birth on Monday. "No name yet, but we are all healthy and so in love," Lowry told E! News at the time. "I can check giving birth during a pandemic off my bucket list now." She has yet to share a photo on her own Instagram, although she did celebrate Lux's third birthday on Wednesday. She did recently discuss her baby's birth on her Instagram Story, revealing that she drank her placenta after the baby was born. She thanked Lancaster Placenta Co. for mixing her placenta as a smoothie. She said she "couldn't taste the placenta at all," adding it was "blended with fresh fruit and almond milk."

Lowry revealed she was pregnant again in February. She later told Us Weekly her sons were very excited about welcoming a new brother. "The kids and I are so excited to be adding another baby boy into the mix," she told the magazine at the time. "Thank you all so much for your continued support & well wishes. Hopefully, the rest of this pregnancy will go smoothly as we anticipate the arrival of our newest addition."

In July, Lowry said she would not welcome Lopez at the birth of their second child for her "mental health" and to avoid confusing her children. "As their mother, I know in my heart I’m doing what I believe to be best. I’m sorry if everyone disagrees," she told fans on Instagram at the time. "Why would I make the call to someone who has not been helpful, consistent, empathetic or compassionate for the entire 9 months? Says he doesn’t care but thinks he should be included in the birth? Make it make sense."

Meanwhile, Lowry will be seen in the upcoming new season of Teen Mom 2, which debuts on MTV on Sept. 1. The trailer teases new dramas for Lowry, Briana DeJesus, Chelsea Houska, Jade Kline and Leah Messer. The new season was filmed while Lowry was pregnant with her new son. In the trailer, she is shown talking to her mother over the phone, concerned that her mother has not met Lux yet.