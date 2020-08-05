'Teen Mom' Kailyn Lowry Drinks Her Placenta After Giving Birth to Baby No. 4

✖

Kailyn Lowry enjoyed her placenta in the form of a smoothie after welcoming her fourth child. The Teen Mom 2 star shared her postpartum treat with her followers Tuesday, sharing a photo of herself drinking the beverage on her Instagram Story and asking if they could guess what she was drinking. Hours later, Lowry shared a photo of her empty glass, writing, "If you guessed my placenta, you're right!"

Thanking Lancaster Placenta Co. for taking care of preparing the smoothie for her, the new mom admitted she "couldn't taste the placenta at all," as it was "blended with fresh fruit & almond milk." The MTV star is just one of the many celebrity moms to speak publicly about eating their placenta, including Kim, Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian, as well as Chrissy Teigen. While there are claims that consuming the placenta can stave off postpartum depression or provide extra nutrients to a new mom, many doctors counter by attributing benefits to the placebo effect. Dr. Mary Marnach told the Mayo Clinic of placentophagy, "There's no evidence that eating the placenta provides health benefits," calling it potentially "harmful to [the mother] and baby" due to potential bacteria and viruses the placenta can contain.

Lowry welcomed her fourth child, a son, on July 30, but has yet to reveal the baby boy's name. "No name yet but we are all healthy and so in love," she told E! News on Monday. "I can check giving birth during a pandemic off my bucket list now." This will be Lowry's second child with ex Chris Lopez, with whom she also shares 2-year-old son Lux. She is also mom to 10-year-old son Isaac and 6-year-old Isaac, whom she shares with exes Jo Rivera and Javi Marroquin, respectively. The reality personality announced she was expecting in February, sharing a photo with her three boys and holding her sonogram.

"We’re confirming the news, baby #4 is coming soon!" she captioned the post. "I’m almost 16 weeks pregnant & it’s been a rough few months this time around. I've had nausea, morning sickness, and absolutely no energy. This week I’m starting to feel a bit better and I'm really hoping it stays this way!?" Later that month, Lowry said her "anxiety is through the roof" this pregnancy, saying she was struggling to come up with a name for her fourth. "Things have been so different this time around," she wrote on Instagram at the time. "I’m scared of doing anything wrong."