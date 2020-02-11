‘Teen Mom’ Kailyn Lowry Jokes About Having Fifth Child After Baby No. 4 Is Revealed as Another Boy

Kailyn Lowry is four-for-four on boys, the pregnant Teen Mom 2 star revealed Monday, which she joked might prompt her to add a fifth to her family after giving birth to her unborn son. After confirming sons Isaac, 10, Lincoln, 6, and Lux, 2, would be having a little brother come July, Lowry responded to a fan on Twitter who commiserated with the MTV star still not getting a baby girl.

“@KailLowry was really hoping this one would be a girl, looks like a baby #5 may have to happen as well??” the fan asked, adding a laughing crying emoji. Lowry responded off the cuff with her own laughter, adding that she might have to have a fifth child in order to start their own family basketball team.

Lmaooo starting 5 basketball team coming right up 😂🏀 — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) February 10, 2020

Lowry’s other followers were quick to support her in the news she was having another boy, with one writing, “I’m so thrilled for you! I may not know you but I see you’re a great mother and friend!! I pray that you have a safe and healthy pregnancy.”

“All that sickness you talked about I was SURE it was a girl,” another added, as a third suggested, “You could adopt next to have a girl! I think it’s cute all boys thought. You handle them so well.”

Lowry first announced she was expecting a week ago, sharing a picture with her four boys and an ultrasound.

“We’re confirming the news, baby #4 is coming soon!” she captioned the photo. “I’m almost 16 weeks pregnant & it’s been a rough few months this time around. I’ve had nausea, morning sickness, and absolutely no energy. This week I’m starting to feel a bit better and I’m really hoping it stays this way!”

Monday, she told Us Weekly that the baby would be a boy.

“The kids and I are so excited to be adding another baby boy into the mix,” Lowry told Us Weekly after the reveal. “Thank you all so much for your continued support [and] well wishes. Hopefully, the rest of this pregnancy will go smoothly as we anticipate the arrival of our newest addition.”

