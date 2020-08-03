'Teen Mom 2' Star Kailyn Lowry Gives Birth to Baby No. 4

✖

Kailyn Lowry has welcomed her fourth child after giving birth to her new son. Speaking with E! News, Lowry revealed a name has not been chosen yet but that their newest arrival came in at 8 lbs., 15 oz. and 22.5 inches long. She welcomed him on July 30. She told the outlet that her and Chris Lopez are "so in love" with their newest addition, and that she can officially check off giving birth "during a pandemic" off of her list.

News of Lowry's pregnancy first surfaced in February when she revealed to E! News the good news. At the time of her announcement, she said they were "so excited" after learning another boy would be joining the family following a gender reveal party. A few months later, she kept her followers updated on her pregnancy, calling it a "really easy pregnancy" compared to her previous experiences. Prior to this, Lowry was a mother to three sons: , Isaac, 10, Lincoln, 6, and Lux, 2. Her oldest child is with her ex Jo Rivera while her middle son was from her relationship with Javi Marroquin. Lopez also fathered Lux along with their newest child.