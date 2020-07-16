'Teen Mom' Kailyn Lowry Says Chris Lopez Won't Be at Baby's Birth for Her 'Mental Health'

Kailyn Lowry won't be having Chris Lopez at the upcoming birth of their second child, the Teen Mom 2 star revealed during an Instagram Q&A session Wednesday. Lowry defended her decision after Lopez put out an Instagram Live video saying he had "stay[ed] out of the way" during her pregnancy, adding of the possibility of not being invited to the birth, "It is what it is at this point. I can’t stress it, bro. … It ain’t up to me."

The pregnant MTV star told questioning followers that keeping Lopez away from the birth was best for her based on his past behavior. "My mental health and CONSISTENCY in my sons’ lives are more important than he said/she said," the mother-of-three wrote. "As their mother, I know in my heart I’m doing what I believe to be best. I’m sorry if everyone disagrees. … Why would I make the call to someone who has not been helpful, consistent, empathetic or compassionate for the entire 9 months? Says he doesn’t care but thinks he should be included in the birth? Make it make sense."

Lowry added to another follower that Lopez's "words and actions are very different," and that in general, she "prefers less people" in the delivery room. "I have had a birth where friends and family were present and I’ve had births where it was just the father and me," the Coffee Convos host explained. "I like silence during contractions and I don’t love seeing people immediately after birth." She continued that she wouldn't allow her followers "tell me what I should or shouldn’t do based on what you see on IG Live or based on what I say or even what I say on the show."

Lowry is preparing for the birth of her second baby boy with Lopez — the two are already parents to 2-year-old Lux. The Teen Mom 2 star is also mother to sons Isaac, 10, and Lincoln, 6, whom she shares with ex Jo Rivera andJavi Marroquin, respectively. While she initially planned for a home birth, Lowry said on the new episode of Coffee Convos that she could have to change her plans after a recent doctor's visit.

"I know that I'm anemic and I've known that I'm anemic for years," she said. "But [the doctor] was telling me how he wanted to make sure I was taking my iron. I said, 'Yeah,' and he told me that with every pregnancy you lose more blood — which is new to me. Nobody has ever told me that. I don't know why I am just now learning this."

Lowry added she would seek another opinion with her "high-risk doctor," explaining, "The only reason why I'm high-risk at this point is because of my weight, and everything seems to be fine. I really like him. He just is very open-minded and understands why I want to have a home birth ... and understands why I don't want to get induced and all of that stuff. So I'm going to just confirm with him."