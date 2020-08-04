Kailyn Lowry Welcomes Baby No. 4, and 'Teen Mom' Fans Are Beyond Happy for Her

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry and ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez welcomed their second child together, Lowry's fourth baby overall. Lowry broke the news herself in a statement to E! News late Monday. The happy news inspired fans to send their well-wishes to Lowry on social media.

Lowry's new bundle of joy was born on Thursday at 2:47 p.m., weighing 8 lbs., 15 oz. and measuring 22.5 inches long. "No name yet, but we are all healthy and so in love," Lowry told E! News. "I can check giving birth during a pandemic off my bucket list now." Lowry is also mom to Isaac Rivera, 10, whose father is ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera; Lincoln Marroquin, her 6-year-old son with ex-husband Javi Marroquin; and 2-year-old Lux Lowry, her first son with Lopez.

Lowry announced her pregnancy back in February and had a gender reveal party to learn her baby's gender. That same month, she also released a possible name for the baby, telling one fan on Twitter, "I'm pretty sure I'm set on baby boy's name - staying open-minded but I think I've got the first name at least." She also told one fan her new son does not have to have a name starting with "L" after naming her previous two sons Lincoln and Lux.

After learning she was having a fourth boy, Lowry told Us Weekly her sons were happy about the news. "The kids and I are so excited to be adding another baby boy into the mix," Lowry told the magazine. "Thank you all so much for your continued support & well wishes. Hopefully, the rest of this pregnancy will go smoothly as we anticipate the arrival of our newest addition."