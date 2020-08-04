Kailyn Lowry Welcomes Baby No. 4, and 'Teen Mom' Fans Are Beyond Happy for Her
Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry and ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez welcomed their second child together, Lowry's fourth baby overall. Lowry broke the news herself in a statement to E! News late Monday. The happy news inspired fans to send their well-wishes to Lowry on social media.
Lowry's new bundle of joy was born on Thursday at 2:47 p.m., weighing 8 lbs., 15 oz. and measuring 22.5 inches long. "No name yet, but we are all healthy and so in love," Lowry told E! News. "I can check giving birth during a pandemic off my bucket list now." Lowry is also mom to Isaac Rivera, 10, whose father is ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera; Lincoln Marroquin, her 6-year-old son with ex-husband Javi Marroquin; and 2-year-old Lux Lowry, her first son with Lopez.
Lowry announced her pregnancy back in February and had a gender reveal party to learn her baby's gender. That same month, she also released a possible name for the baby, telling one fan on Twitter, "I'm pretty sure I'm set on baby boy's name - staying open-minded but I think I've got the first name at least." She also told one fan her new son does not have to have a name starting with "L" after naming her previous two sons Lincoln and Lux.
After learning she was having a fourth boy, Lowry told Us Weekly her sons were happy about the news. "The kids and I are so excited to be adding another baby boy into the mix," Lowry told the magazine. "Thank you all so much for your continued support & well wishes. Hopefully, the rest of this pregnancy will go smoothly as we anticipate the arrival of our newest addition."
'One of the best moms'
prevnext
She is one of the best moms on the show. ♥️— The Writer Formally Known as Quay (@quayz180) August 3, 2020
'Congratulations'
prevnext
Congratulations 🎉🎉🎉🎉— awood29 (@awood294) August 3, 2020
'Little man is here'
prevnext
#TeenMom2 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍 little man is here 🙏🏽 8lbs 15oz 22.5 in long 😩😩👶🏼👶🏼👶🏼👶🏼🧸🧸🧸 https://t.co/DcH6uep0Wy— Michael Matos (@NYsRicanGuido) August 3, 2020
'I personally think she is a great mom'
View this post on Instagram
"Congrats! I personally think she is a great mom. All that should matter is that her children are taken care of and loved," one fan wrote on Instagram. "Well I think she’s doing a great job raising those kids on her own," another added.prevnext
'She's the one raising her kids'
"I mean she's the 1 raising her kids, she's not relying on the state to assist with the finances of her children so who are we to judge. I think she'll get pregnant again though, part of me is thinking she won't stop until she has a girl," one fan explained in an Instagram message. "Her body, her money, her choice."prevnext
Lowry said Lopez would not join her at the hospital0comments
About two weeks before her baby was born, Lowry revealed that Lopez would not be joining her at the hospital for the baby's birth for her "mental health" and for consistency in her sons' lives. As she explained on Instagram, "As their mother, I know in my heart I’m doing what I believe to be best. I’m sorry if everyone disagrees. … Why would
I make the call to someone who has not been helpful, consistent, empathetic or compassionate for the entire 9 months? Says he doesn’t care but thinks he should be included in the birth? Make it make sense."prev