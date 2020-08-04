'Teen Mom 2' Season 10 Trailer: Watch It Here

MTV is set to premiere Teen Mom Season 10 on Sept. 1 and gave fans a little something to be excited about with a trailer one month before the premiere. Hyping it up to be a season “like you’ve never seen before,” there are certainly some tidbits to be found in the clip that will capture the attention of viewers.

One of the most notable shots shown in the trailer is Briana DeJesus claiming that someone “gave me an STD” while talking to her mother. Chelsea Houska is shown wondering if she’ll have “to go to court again” regarding her daughter, Aubree. Kailyn Lowry, who recently just gave birth to her fourth son, is seen on the phone with her mother, wondering when she will ever meet her two-year-old son. Also included in the scenes are Jade Kline and Leah Messer, with the latter expressing concern about her daughter’s health.

Viewers of Teen Mom 2 last saw the show on Nov. 26 during the Season 9 finale. That was when fans were left heartbroken watching Kailyn having to put down her dog, Bear, and breaking the news to her children. Briana was seen calling things off with her boyfriend, John, but later reconciled with him after meeting him in New York. Messer also followed through in divorce court separating from Jeremy, feeling it was the best move for their kids.

With a new season set to drop in less than a month, fans are already speculating if the birth of Kailyn’s son, who at the time of the announcement did not have a name. One thing that is known is that her pregnancy, which she revealed at the beginning of the year, will surely be a spotlight of the new season. Drama is likely to unfold with the father of her two youngest sons, Chris Lopez, and it will undoubtedly be something fans are clamoring to see. DeJesus and her new body transformation will also likely be seen in the new season as will Messer welcoming her nephew after her sister gave birth back in January. Though not confirmed, some fans of the show have also begun to speculate that Houska may be pregnant.

MTV debuted Teen Mom 2 in January 2011, initially following a cast that included Jenelle Evans and Chelsea Houska to go with Lowry and Messer. Cline is the newest cast member of the bunch after joining the show following the firing of Evans in May 2019.