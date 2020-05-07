Jenelle Evans Reveals 'New Beginnings' Photos With Husband David Eason Following Reunion

✖

Over a month after the pair revealed that they had reunited, Jenelle Evans has posted a photo of herself and husband David Eason that highlights their "new beginnings." In the snaps, which the former Teen Mom 2 star posted on Instagram on Wednesday, Evans and Eason can be seen lovingly embracing one another during a photoshoot. Her post comes months after she announced in October that she had separated from her husband.

On Wednesday, Evans posted some snaps from a photoshoot that the couple took part in. In her caption for the post, she noted that the pair is focused on "new beginnings" at the moment. She wrote, "I don’t care what they say, I love you no matter what." Evans also included the hashtags "#MarriedLife" and "#HappyWifeHappyLife." Interestingly enough, this post marks the first time that Evans has posted a photo of herself with Eason on her Instagram feed in quite some time.

In an interview with In Touch Weekly, published on March 31, Evans opened up about reuniting with her husband. The reality star explained that she and Eason have implemented some new strategies in their relationship so that they can have a healthier bond. She also explained why she chose to leave her husband initially.

"I was very unhappy," she said regarding her decision to leave Eason. After they split, Evans, along with her daughter Ensley (whom she shares with Eason) and son Kaiser, moved to Nashville. “We didn’t get along and we were always mean [and] angry towards each other. We called each other names and never wanted to spend time together." The MTV personality went on to share that she reached out to her estranged husband after she left, saying, "I told him if we were to ever work out our marriage a lot of things would have to change. ...We discussed how things went wrong and talked about preventing an argument before it blows up into something more."

Evans continued to explain that she reached out to her ex because "[they] got married for a reason" and that they "invested so much into the relationship." She also shared the specific things that she and Eason have implemented in their relationship now, telling In Touch Weekly that they have been "setting boundaries like no cussing, name calling, and lower our tone of voices. And listening to the other person when they ask for help."