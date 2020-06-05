'Teen Mom 2' Alum Jenelle Evans and David Eason Accused of Racism After George Floyd Protest Post

Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant stars Ashley Jones and Bariki "Bar" Smith are slamming Jenelle Evans and her husband David Eason after the Teen Mom 2 star's statement about the ongoing Black Lives Matter protests sparked by the death of George Floyd in police custody last week.

"You can post messages from 2019 acting like we’re all cool. You sit by your husband while he talks a ton of s— about women, race, LGBTQ, etc.," Jones said in a social media post, which came after Evans defended herself as not racist because she once dated a black man and her husband has a childhood friend who is black. "You have the audacity to get on here and say 'oh everybody hates me and that’s why I’m not speaking on this situation,'" Jones continued.

Smith added in his own post that Evans' posting of positive direct messages from followers who say they are black, "WE STAND ON WHAT WE SAID. They stand for straight bulls—, now you want to try and promote black businesses all over your story and sharing the 10 DMs you got. Now it’s time for both of y’all to get fully canceled. Ya’ll ARE PART OF THE PROBLEM!!”

Jones and Smith appear to have taken issue with Evans' Facebook post about the ongoing protests, on which she wrote, "Well while all of you are rioting and destroying your precious cities, I’ll be far far away on my boat away from all of you." Wednesday, she took to Instagram to defend herself for not speaking further on the ongoing anti-racism protests, saying she would be criticized regardless of what she said. Evans and Eason have a history of being accused of racism, with Eason regularly sporting the Confederate flag and Jones accusing the MTV star of using the N-word toward her previous boyfriend.

"They want to know why I haven’t [spoken] up since I am a social media influencer," Evans said on Instagram. "I’m not racist by any means, and I do not condone what that police officer did to George Floyd, and I am very sorry that happened. With this being said, I would like for all the racist comments to stop being sent to my inbox, and I would appreciate it if you guys would stop calling me a racist because I haven’t [spoken] out yet."

"This is a very touchy subject," she added. "I feel like every time I open my mouth about anything, whether it’s about politics, whether it’s about race, whether it’s about parenting, everyone hates me no matter what I say."