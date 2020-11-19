'Teen Mom 2': Javi Marroquin's Fiancee Lauren Comeau Calls out 'Narcissists' Amid Rumored Estrangement

✖

Lauren Comeau may be sending Javi Marroquin a message amid rumors that the couple has split after accusations that the Teen Mom 2 dad was attempting to hook up with ex-wife Kailyn Lowry. The mother of 2-year-old son Eli took to her Instagram Story with a pointed quote about narcissists, as reported by InTouch Weekly.

"One of the most insane and devastating parts of narcissist abuse is the projection tactics that narcissists use," a quote shared by Comeau on Nov. 10 reads. "Narcissists, quite simply, accuse you of all the things that they do themselves."

Comeau and Marroquin already weathered a cheating scandal last year, with the father-of-two promising to "become a better man" after he and Comeau decided to reconcile. So it was extra shocking when Lowry, during an October episode of Teen Mom 2, accused her ex of attempting to hook up with her when they were dropping off 6-year-old son Lincoln, whom they share. "Is that why you tried to f— me on Tuesday in the Wawa parking lot while your girlfriend’s home with your son?" she dished to a producer. "[Marroquin] pulled into the Wawa parking lot while I was getting gas. He was like, ‘Hey, what’s up?’ And he opened [his car] door and was like, ‘I wanna f— you,' plain and simple."

Lowry also showed an alleged text conversation with her ex, in which he asked, "Want me to slide?" Lowry responded, "No, I have to leave to go sign the lease," which earned an eye roll emoji from Marroquin, who responded, "Meet you at your new office later?"

The Coffee Convos host took to Twitter soon after the episode aired to issue a public apology to Comeau. "She didn’t deserve the humiliation she was put through due to a situation between Javi & me," she wrote. "I’ve been in her shoes and I’ve felt that pain; however, have never experienced that being exploited on tv."

After the episode aired, Marroquin took to Instagram to say he hadn't chosen to film with MTV "cause I’ve realized my kids' life when they get older will suffer if I continue to be apart of this TV show." He continued, "Not only did my mistakes play out on the show which I’ve had to live (and continue to live with) but I know one day I’d have to explain to my kids all my actions…" On Oct. 19, he went live on Instagram, admitting this year had been "hard" on him, saying he would turn to his faith to guide him "in the right direction to fix [himself] and figure out all these issues."

Comeau then deleted all the photos of Marroquin off her Instagram account, and he temporarily suspended his whole account, coming back online shortly before Eli's 2nd birthday, which the two parents celebrated together.