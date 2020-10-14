'Teen Mom 2' Star Kailyn Lowry Apologizes to Javi Marroquin's Fiancee Amid Cheating Accusations

✖

Kailyn Lowry is apologizing to Lauren Comeau, the fiancée of her ex Javi Marroquin, after Tuesday's episode of Teen Mom 2, in which she accused Marroquin of trying to sleep with her, despite being involved with Comeau. Complaining during the episode that her ex, with whom she shares 6-year-old son Lincoln, wouldn't travel halfway to meet her on a drop-off weekend, Lowry spilled to her producer, "Is that why you tried to f— me on Tuesday in the Wawa parking lot while your girlfriend’s home with your son? ...[Marroquin] pulled into the Wawa parking lot while I was getting gas. He was like ‘Hey, what’s up?’ And he opened [his car] door and was like, ‘I wanna f— you,' plain and simple."

Lowry also showed an alleged text conversation with her ex, in which he asks, "Want me to slide?" Lowry responded, "No, I have to leave to go sign the lease," which prompted an eye roll emoji from Marroquin, who responded, "Meet you at your new office later?" Following the drama from Tuesday's episode, the Teen Mom star took to Twitter to apologize for the "humiliation" Comeau might have felt at being "exploited" on TV, noting she had previously apologized in private as well.

I want to publicly apologize to Lauren in regards to tonight’s episode. She didn’t deserve the humiliation she was put through due to a situation between Javi & me. I’ve been in her shoes and I’ve felt that pain, however have never experienced that being exploited on tv #TeenMom2 — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) October 14, 2020

I did have a private conversation with her, but owe her a public apology as well. #TeenMom2 — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) October 14, 2020

Marroquin has not denied Lowry's accusations, but took to Instagram when previews for the episode first aired to share why he had not filmed with MTV for about a year. "I stopped filming to live my life normally cause I’ve realized my kids life when they get older will suffer if I continue to be apart of this TV show," he wrote. "Not only did my mistakes play out on the show which I’ve had to live (and continue to live with) but I know one day I’d have to explain to my kids all my actions…"

Explaining that all the drama wasn't worth the payment from MTV, Marroquin concluded, "I’m gonna go back to minding my business and living my life with my family and being the absolute best dad I can be. But let this be the last time my name or anyone in my family’s name is mentioned on any podcast. Show. Tweet. Snap. MySpace, Whatever. Cc: @TeenMom and everybody associated with that show. Don’t even text me."