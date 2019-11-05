‘Teen Mom 2’: Javi Marroquin Thanks Lauren Comeau For ‘Not Giving Up’ on Him After Cheating Scandal

Javi Marroquin is thanking fiancée Lauren Comeau for sticking by his side after their brief split in August, sparked when the Teen Mom 2 star was allegedly caught with a naked woman during a party they were throwing in their home. While the two have been keeping a low profile on social media since their reconciliation, Marroquin hinted at all they had been through while sharing family photos on Instagram Sunday.

“Thanking you & God for not giving up on me,” Marroquin captioned the photo timeline, earning praise from his friends and followers in the comments.

“LOVE seeing this! God’s plans are always greater than anything you can imagine,” one person commented, as another wrote, “The caption [hands up emoji] [fire emoji] proud to know you, fam!”

Back in August, Marroquin took to Instagram to publicly apologize to his bride-to-be amid the cheating scandal allegations.

“I’m sorry for my mistakes, I’m sorry I broke your heart, I’m sorry I disrespected you,” he began his letter. “I’m sorry I took you for granted. I could say sorry for a million other things but I’m sorry will never be enough.”

“I hurt the one person that I love the most,” he continued, promising, “I will do everything in my power to become a better man and hopefully one day you can forgive me. I’ll do anything to have you home.”

He even made sure to address his two sons in his apology.

“To my boys, my big dawg and my handsome man, I failed you as a father and failed at my attempt to show you both what it is to be a man,” he wrote. “I promise you both my actions will not reflect on how you treat women, let alone the one you love. I vow, from this day forward, I will be the example. I will no longer let any of my loved ones down. I know, when you are both older… I will be able to tell my story and say look at me now.”

