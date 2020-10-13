✖

Kailyn Lowry is spilling some tea when it comes to her relationship with ex Javi Marroquin. In a new clip of Tuesday's Teen Mom 2, the mother-of-four claimed her former fiancé still tries to hook up with her, despite being involved with longtime girlfriend Lauren Comeau. During a conversation with a producer about her attempt to make pickups and drop-offs of her son with Marroquin more easy, the MTV star said he had gone back on his word.

"Javi was fine with [the agreement], he was cool with it. Javi now is saying, ‘Oh but it’s your turn to drive so isn’t it only when I have to drop off I meet you?’ He texted me too and was like, ‘Oh, I’m not going to do anything for you because you’re mean to me and Lauren,'" Lowry recounted of their conversation to her producer. “I leave her alone, I don’t talk about her and I have liked it that way.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Teen Mom (@teenmom) on Oct 11, 2020 at 12:00pm PDT

It's then that she dropped a bombshell accusation. "Is that why you tried to f— me on Tuesday in the Wawa parking lot while your girlfriend’s home with your son?" Lowry said, eliciting a question as to what went down from the producer. "[Marroquin] pulled into the Wawa parking lot while I was getting gas. He was like ‘Hey, what’s up?’ And he opened [his car] door and was like, ‘I wanna f— you, plain and simple."

She then showed an alleged text message conversation between her and Marroquin, in which he asks, "Want me to slide?" Lowry responded, "No, I have to leave to go sign the lease," which prompted an eye roll emoji from Marroquin, who responded, "Meet you at your new office later?"

Soon after the clip emerged, Marroquin took to Instagram to defend himself and reveal why he and Comeau stopped filming. "I stopped filming to live my life normally cause I’ve realized my kids life when they get older will suffer if I continue to be apart of this TV show," he wrote. "Not only did my mistakes play out on the show which I’ve had to live (and continue to live with) but I know one day I’d have to explain to my kids all my actions…"

Explaining all the drama wasn't worth the payment from MTV, Marroquin warned people to keep his family out of the public eye. "I’m gonna go back to minding my business and living my life with my family and being the absolute best dad I can be," he concluded. "But let this be the last time my name or anyone in my family’s name is mentioned on any podcast. Show. Tweet. Snap. MySpace, Whatever. Cc: @TeenMom and everybody associated with that show. Don’t even text me."