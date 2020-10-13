'Teen Mom 2': Javi Marroquin Responds to Ex Kailyn Lowry's Accusation He Tried to Hook up With Her

✖

Javi Marroquin has seemingly responded to ex Kailyn Lowry's allegations in a preview for Tuesday's all-new episode of Teen Mom 2 that he attempted to hook up with her, despite currently being in a relationship with Lauren Comeau. After Lowry accused her ex-fiancé, with whom she shares 6-year-old son Lincoln, of trying to get her to have sex with him, the father of two took to Instagram to explain why he had not filmed with MTV in about a year.

"I stopped filming to live my life normally cause I’ve realized my kids life when they get older will suffer if I continue to be apart of this TV show," he wrote. "Not only did my mistakes play out on the show which I’ve had to live (and continue to live with) but I know one day I’d have to explain to my kids all my actions…"

Explaining that all the drama wasn't worth the payment from MTV or his effort trying to refute rumors, Marroquin warned people to keep his family out of their mouth. "I’m gonna go back to minding my business and living my life with my family and being the absolute best dad I can be," he concluded. "But let this be the last time my name or anyone in my family’s name is mentioned on any podcast. Show. Tweet. Snap. MySpace, Whatever. Cc: @TeenMom and everybody associated with that show. Don’t even text me."

Lowry dropped the bombshell accusation during a conversation with her producer, during which she was complaining that Marroquin had previously agreed to meet her halfway when dropping off and picking up Lincoln, but then refused when it was his weekend. "He texted me too and was like, ‘Oh, I’m not going to do anything for you because you’re mean to me and Lauren,'" Lowry recounted of their conversation. “I leave her alone, I don’t talk about her and I have liked it that way.”

"Is that why you tried to f— me on Tuesday in the Wawa parking lot while your girlfriend’s home with your son?" Lowry continued, shocking her producer. "[Marroquin] pulled into the Wawa parking lot while I was getting gas. He was like ‘Hey, what’s up?’ And he opened [his car] door and was like, ‘I wanna f— you,' plain and simple." Lowry also showed an alleged text conversation with her ex, in which he asks, "Want me to slide?" Lowry responded, "No, I have to leave to go sign the lease," which prompted an eye roll emoji from Marroquin, who responded, "Meet you at your new office later?"