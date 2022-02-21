‘Teen Mom 2’ Fans Heap Praise on Star Over Impressive Weight Loss Transformation

Kailyn Lowry has shed a few pounds, and fans were quick to notice. The Teen Mom 2 star was showered with praise over the weekend after she flaunted her figure in a new social media post, many fans filling the comments section of the post with applause over Lowry’s candid weight loss journey.

The flurry of comments was sparked after Lowry on Saturday took to Instagram to share a photo of herself posing with her friends Kyle and Audrey Hill. Her son Lux Russell Lowry also appeared in the photo adorably hugging his mother’s legs. As Lowry boasted in the comments, “love this couple so much,” fans of the MTV reality star were quick to take notice of her weight loss. The comments section soon flooded with replies dubbing Lowry a “smokin boss babe,” as others wrote, “you are looking so good!!” Somebody else commented, “you look stunning. You have an hourglass figure to die for,” with a fourth person writing, “Kail, you look awesome! Proud of you!!” Lowry even gave a little insight into her weight loss journey after one follower commented, “Kail you look sooo good!!!” In a reply comment, Lowry shared, “I’ve been using the treadmill bri sent.”

In recent months, the Teen Mom 2 star has been open about her efforts to lose weight. After welcoming her fourth child, Creed Romello, in July 2020, Lowry first revealed her fitness goal during a September 2020 episode of Coffee Convos, telling co-host Lindsie Chrisley her goal at the moment is to “drop 50 lbs.” At the time, Lowry revealed that she “signed up at this gym that’s local to my area.” Lowry added that she knew she would have to try harder in the kitchen than in the gym if she wanted to reach her goal, the star telling Chrisley that “working out is not the problem for me, it’s the eating that’s a huge issue for me.”

“When I went to go meet the owners, they were so nice. “I was just explaining to them where my head is at because it’s really mind over matter for everything. Even the food discipline.” Lowry continued before explaining the motto of “six in one,” saying that the gym owners believe if you can stay on track six days a week, the seventh has some leeway. “On Sunday, if you f- up, that’s OK.”

In the months that followed, Lowry continued to document her journey. In September 2021, Lowry gave fans some insight into her current workout regimen, which included a mile walk and doing 35-minutes of cardio exercise with friends. The in November, she revealed that she recently lost 12 pounds. In a candid December update, Lowry admitted that her weight loss journey isn’t always easy, and sometimes she has to push herself to go to the gym. The reality star shared, “I went to the gym today. [I] did not want to go to the gym today. I cried when I started the workout. Literally, [I was] so overwhelmed. Then I did the workout, and I cried when I was done.”