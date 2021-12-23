‘Teen Mom 2’: Kailyn Lowry Is Regretting Letting Her Sons Pick This Detail of Her New House

Kailyn Lowry didn’t anticipate how her decision to let her sons choose the color of their rooms in their new home would play out. The Teen Mom 2 star opened up on her Instagram Story on Dec. 17 about how Isaac, 11, Lincoln, 7, and 4-year-old Lux’s rooms are coming together as she continues building her Delaware dream house.

“So also I let all my kids pick their own room color,” she said. “I let Isaac do all the walls that color because I didn’t think that it was going to be super-duper bright, and I was super-duper wrong.” Lowry continued that because her room is downstairs, she won’t “ever have to look at it,” adding that “as long as the kids love it, that’s fine.” “I am most shocked by Isaac’s [room] because I did not think it was going to be what it is,” she continued before showing shots of each of her sons’ unfinished rooms. While Lincoln asked for an orange accent wall and Lux for a red one, Isaac’s entire room is painted a bright blue color.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The MTV star then got out in front of mom-shamers who thought she was excluding youngest son Creed from the room decorating, pointing out that the 1-year-old wasn’t old enough to participate. “Creed obviously doesn’t have a room color because he’s not old enough to pick one, so I don’t want to hear s- about like I don’t love Creed, because that’s what y’all love to say,” Lowry noted. “When he’s old enough, he can pick the color and he’ll get whatever color he wants,” she continued. “But right now, I don’t see why I would pick out something for him that he wouldn’t necessarily like. I’d rather him pick a color when he’s ready.”

Lowry also gave fans a peek at the treadmill allegedly gifted to her by Teen Mom 2 co-star Briana DeJesus amid their legal battle. Lowry sued DeJesus for defamation in June after claiming her co-star “physically beat Christopher Lopez, the father of two of Lowry’s sons, and broke into and entered the home of Mr. Lopez’s mother.”

Now, The Sun reports, Lowry’s lawyer is demanding an apology from DeJesus for “antagonizing” his client and implying she is “overweight” with the treadmill gift. DeJesus’ lawyer responded in an email, “That seems like an awfully expensive thing to send to someone as an insult. If Ms. Lowry doesn’t want it, I could stand to lose a few pounds myself.”