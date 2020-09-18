'Teen Mom 2' Star Kailyn Lowry Plans Post-Pregnancy Weight Loss, Career Change

✖

Kailyn Lowry is ready to put in some hard work after welcoming son Creed at the end of July. The Teen Mom 2 star revealed her fitness and career goals on Thursday's episode of Coffee Convos, telling co-host Lindsie Chrisley her goal at the moment is to "drop 50 lbs. and join the Air Force Reserves."

"I signed up at this gym that’s local to my area," Lowry said of her plans to lose weight after the birth of her fourth child. "It’s not CrossFit, but it’s sorta … like with the classes, it’s like CrossFit in that way. But it’s like, resistance bands and you wear a harness and stuff and you do these cool workouts." Lowry knows that she'll have to try harder in the kitchen than in the gym if she wants to reach her goal, however. "We’ve talked about this before," she told Chrisley. "Working out is not the problem for me, it’s the eating that’s a huge issue for me."

Lowry's new gym family is supportive of her goals. "When I went to go meet the owners, they were so nice," the reality personality explained of meeting the people she'll be working out with. “I was just explaining to them where my head is at, because it’s really mind over matter for everything. Even the food discipline." Lowry went on to explain the motto of "six in one," saying that the gym owners believe if you can stay on track six days a week, the seventh has some leeway. "On Sunday, if you f— up, that’s OK," she added.

Last month, Lowry explained that this pregnancy was "more difficult" than any she previously experienced in an interview with PopCulture. The MTV star is also mom to sons Isaac, 10, Lincoln, 6, and Lux, 3. Because of her on-again, off-again relationship with Creed and Lux's father, Chris Lopez, the reality personality considered terminating her pregnancy, but ultimately decided to move forward largely on her own.

"I really struggled with the situation and circumstances," Lowry told PopCulture at the time. "I think it was the entire pregnancy itself that was more difficult." Life with a new baby has been challenging as well, especially as Creed is her first collicky baby. "But the kids and I are adjusting well to our new normal," she added, gushing that her boys have been wondering helping with their new baby brother.