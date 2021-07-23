'Teen Mom 2' Star Briana DeJesus Lashes out at Kailyn Lowry Amid Lawsuit: 'Dumb B—h'

✖

Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus has a few more words for Kailyn Lowry amid the two reality star's ongoing lawsuit battle. DeJesus took to Instagram this week to shade Lowry for being a "hypocrite" during she and her ex-husband Javi Marroquin, and his fiancée Lauren Comeau. DeJesus made a few snide remarks after Lowry and Marroquin went on Instagram Live explaining their grievance with Comeau. To which, DeJesus responded, giving her followers the definitions for the words “audacity, corny, imposter and dumb b––.”

“Stop projecting,” she continued in another post. “Whatever the toxic person accused you of being or doing is a direct confession of what they are and what THEY have done," she shared in a reposted quote image. Lowry and DeJesus have been known nemeses due to the fact they both share a history with Marroquin, pushing fans to guess that the posts were in reaction to the live statement. She followed up her previous lesson on toxic people, with a definition for a narcissist. “A narcissist thinks they have the right to mistreat and hurt you, but you don’t have the right to react or stand up for yourself,” the post read.

Lowry and Marroquin were on IG Live that night, sharing their side of events in the July 20 situation regarding a “domestic-related matter” (per Intouch) where the police were called. Officials didn't confirm whether Lauren and Javi were the people involved. In The Sun, Lauren said that Javi “made a false accusation” and “called the police hours after he left my home.”

“I want to get this off my chest because I’m tired of people pulling the victim card and truly acting like they’re perfect and constantly pointing the finger at other people,” Kailyn began her Live before Javi joined the chat. “So, Lauren, this one is for you.”

“You don’t get to attack my ex-husband in front of your son, and I know that was true,” she continued. “This is not something that I’m going to allow my ex-husband to go down for. Just not going to happen because my son is also affected by this. Be real. Own your s–– like the rest of us.” Javi went on to accuse Lauren of having people "fooled" since implying that there was more to the story.“If we really wanted to, we could say more, but there’s no need,” the 16 & Pregnant alum said. “I hope people see who she really is.”