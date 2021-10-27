‘Teen Mom 2’: Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin Reunite for Son Lincoln’s Football Game

Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin have definitely had their difficulties over the years, but the Teen Mom 2 exes “turn off the bulls—” when it comes to their 7-year-old son Lincoln. The MTV star shared a photo to Instagram Tuesday with her ex-husband as they supported their son at his football game.

Lowry wrote that it was “important” to her to get a shot of all three of them because she wants Lincoln to “always know that no matter how much Javi & I go through off the field, we turn the bulls–t off when it comes to him.” She continued, “I think we’ve done a damn good job running our team this season & I cannot wait to see what we do next season!”

Lowry and Marroquin’s relationship has been up and down since their 2017 divorce. Lowry claimed last year that her ex tried to hook up with her while he was in a relationship with his former fiancée, Lauren Comeau, with whom he shares 2-year-old son Eli, and last month Marroquin ripped into Lowry after she claimed Comeau called her a “fat f—.”

“That s— that happened months ago is over with. I’m so heated. Time for everybody to grow up. Stop talking about each other,” he said on Instagram Live, pointing out that Lincoln is now old enough to read about the family drama that goes down. “I’m tired of my son living in this f—ed up world and this is why I stopped filming and I refuse to go back to this life.”

Lowry also shares 11-year-old son Isaac with ex Jo Rivera and sons Lux, 4, and Creed, 1, with ex Chris Lopez. During a recent episode of Coffee Convos, the reality personality revealed she and Lopez “don’t communicate whatsoever,” accusing him of ignoring her text messages about their kids. “And it was still important to me that way when Lux looks back it’s like, ‘OK my mom didn’t only include herself and my brothers on my mom’s side on my Instagram,’” she continued. “Because at some point, I’m going to hand it over to him and he’s going to have those pictures on there and he’s going to be able to look back and be like, ‘My mom might not like my dad but my dad was posted on my Instagram.’”