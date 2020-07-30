'Teen Mom 2' Alum David Eason Lays Into MTV for His 2018 Firing

✖

David Eason is still upset about his 2018 Teen Mom 2 firing, spouting off a number of accusations in his Instagram Stories that MTV has a double standard in who it chooses to let go. Eason, who was fired after going on a homophobic Twitter rant, took to his Story this week to demand the network also fire Cheyenne Floyd from Teen Mom for the comments she made about wanting "to kill every white person" in since-deleted tweets from 2012, for which The Challenge alum previously apologized.

"Cheyenne has so much 'privilege' she can say the most racist things out of anyone, delete her apology but still not fired?" Eason wrote on his Instagram Story. "Make this b— famous for being racist, Boycott MTV contact their sponsors!" Eason added a social media post from Teen Mom producer Morgan J. Freeman about racism and President Donald Trump, writing, "Morgan acts like he cares about racism but looks like he only holds white people accountable for their actions."

Eason then referenced his own firing, as well as that of wife Jenelle Evans, who was let go last year after Eason shot and killed the family's French bulldog, writing, "You gonna fire everyone or just pick and choose who you don't like personally?" Evans then chimed in, defending her husband: "Because if David was fired for his actions and others are being fired to this day… why not Cheyenne. I'm confused too," she wrote.

But the reality personality's whole rant confused his followers, as he had previously claimed MTV never fired him, despite the statement they released in February 2018: "David Eason’s personal comments do not reflect the views of MTV. With six weeks left of production on ‘Teen Mom 2,’ effective immediately, we are ending our relationship with him." However, Eason then doubled down, responding, "They never officially fired me, basically I had to just assume it on my own."

Eason has been criticized a number of times in the past for his support of Trump and vocal support of the Confederate flag, which Evans defended as not racist in November 2018, because "his childhood best friend was black." Evans' silence following the death of George Floyd in police custody in May also had fans calling the pair racist. After an explanation video in which the former Teen Mom 2 star denied that her not speaking out had anything to do with her beliefs, Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant star Ashley Jones took to Instagram to slam her. "Girl, you and your husband both are some punk b— a— racist hoes," she wrote at the time. "Just saying, what's the point in making a whole explanation video 'cause we know you lying."