‘Teen Mom 2’: Jenelle Evans Says She Was ‘Not Fired’ by MTV Despite No Longer Appearing on Show

Jenelle Evans is claiming she never was fired from Teen Mom 2 despite MTV’s assertion more than four months ago that they would no longer be filming her or her family for the reality series. In a new interview with PEOPLE Now, Evans denied being fired following her husband’s admission of shooting and killing the family’s French bulldog, but admitted she wasn’t clear where she stood with the network.

“My relationship with MTV right now — we just left it on a civil note. And, you know, apparently I’m still in an open contract, I hear,” Evans told the outlet. “I hear that, you know, I’m not fired. So, I mean, I’m confused, because I only talk to one of my old producers, but no one else will speak to me, so I don’t know. Things have been very hush-hush.”

As for if she would return to the show if asked, Evans answered, “Maybe.”

“But I would have to, I’ve been working with them for so long, just the editing is not good,” she explained, adding that she’s never felt her life was portrayed accurately on screen, with producers focusing on the negatives for ratings purposes.

“It’s just never been good,” she added.

After Eason admitted to killing the family’s pet, Nugget, after the pup nipped at 2-year-old daughter Ensley, MTV issued a statement revealing Evans would no longer be filmed for Teen Mom 2.

“MTV ended its relationship with David Eason over a year ago in February 2018 and has not filmed any new episodes of Teen Mom 2 with him since,” the statement said. “Additionally, we have stopped filming with Jenelle Eason as of April 6, 2019, and have no plans to cover her story in the upcoming season.”

Evans has since been replaced by Jade Cline, who joined Teen Mom 2 from Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant in the ongoing season, coming alongside co-stars Kailyn Lowry, Leah Messer, Briana DeJesus and Chelsea Houska.

