Teddi Mellencamp Shares ‘Exciting’ Update in Stage 4 Cancer Battle

Teddi Mellencamp has big news to share amid her stage 4 cancer battle.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 43, revealed her doctors’ hopes that she will soon be “done and cancer-free” after first undergoing brain surgery in February to remove four large tumors.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Exciting news, everyone,” Mellencamp shared in an Instagram video Wednesday. “Honestly, the crying is already done, but I just finished with all of my scans and my tumors have significantly shrunk, which doctors believe means that this all will work and that I will be back to myself and feeling good.”

The Bravo star continued that she has two more sessions of immunotherapy left to go, after which she will hopefully be “done and cancer-free.”

“I am going to keep a positive outlook, because that’s the way my doctor just spoke to me,” said Mellencamp, who is the daughter of singer John Mellencamp. “He’s like, ‘You did this, you got this,’ and, of course, in a complete Coug’s way, he said, ‘You’ve got that Mellencamp blood, so you’re good.’”

In the caption, Teddi called the news “one update I couldn’t wait to share.” She continued, “All tumors stage 4 (metastasized melanoma in my brain and lungs) shrunk or disappeared so I have 6ish more weeks of immunotherapy and doctors believe I will be healed if everything stays on course,” adding, “Thank you to everyone who has sent their love, prayers, and positivity.”

Teddi was first diagnosed with melanoma in 2022, but in February was diagnosed with brain cancer after complaining of “severe and debilitating headaches.” Surgeons would go on to remove four large tumors from her brain, while her remaining smaller tumors were treated by radiation.

In early March, Teddi revealed that doctors had discovered three more tumors in her brain and two in her lungs as her cancer shifted into stage 4. “I gotta tell you, some days I feel really really strong and some days I feel really really sad and alone,” she said at the time. “And I think that’s a normal part of what any of us are going through, and that’s okay. Stage 4 cancer can be scary.”

“I kinda thought that I had already beaten it,” the reality personality confessed. “And then a couple days later, I found out I had four more tumors. So there’s so many different highs and lows.”