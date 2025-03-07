Teddi Mellencamp Reveals Doctors Found More Tumors Following Brain Surgery

Teddi Mellencamp is “feeling positive” after doctors discovered more tumors in her brain and lungs. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 43, took to Instagram on Thursday, March 6, to share an update on her health after her recent brain tumor surgery.

“I have 3 more tumors in my brain and 2 tumors on my lungs. These are all a direct result of my melanoma,” she wrote in the caption of her selfie post. The Bravo star has been open throughout her two-year battle with melanoma, during which she has had 17 different spots removed, most recently in December 2024.

Mellencamp continued, “The doctors are hopeful that immunotherapy will effectively treat them,” adding that she is “feeling positive” that she will “win this battle.” On a lighter note, the reality personality also celebrated her new blonde wig, joking, “I like the short hair, just not the bald spots.” Referencing her former Bravo boss Andy Cohen, she concluded, “Now, as @bravoandy would say: with all due… f*** off, cancer!”

Mellencamp announced on Tuesday, Feb. 12 that after several weeks “dealing with severe and debilitating headaches,” she was hospitalized. After a CT scan and MRI, she said “doctors found multiple tumors on my brain, which they believe have been growing for at least 6 months.”

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave attends the Capital One presentation of KIIS FM’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2024 at Intuit Dome on December 06, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage)

On Feb. 12, Mellencamp had four tumors removed, saying on social media at the time, “The remaining smaller tumors will be dealt with via radiation at a later date.” Nearly two weeks later, she shared a post-surgery update. “I am so grateful for the incredible surgeons, doctor, and nurses who made my surgery a success and my recovery process comfortable,” she wrote. “This fight is not over, but that round has been won.”

On March 3, Mellencamp revealed that she had been released to go home, thanking “all my loves and life savers” for getting her that far. She admitted that it was “obviously very emotional watching your body change with so much medication from the brain tumors,” but she was “trying to remember how grateful I am that I can move my body again.” As she teared up, the mother of three added, “One day at a time and I’ll get back to where I wanna be, feeling my best.”