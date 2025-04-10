John Mellencamp Is Already Planning Daughter Teddi’s Burial Amid Her Cancer Battle

John Mellencamp is making plans for daughter Teddi Mellencamp’s burial amid her battle with stage 4 cancer.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 43, opened up about the unexpected conversation she recently had with the “Jack and Diane” singer, 73, on the latest episode of her Two T’s In A Pod podcast.

“Yesterday, my dad calls 11 times in a row. Finally, I answer, I’m like, ‘I’m in the bath. Let me live a little.’ He goes, ‘I just want to make sure you’re going to be in our group family mausoleum,’” Teddi told co-host Tamra Judge.

WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN — Episode 19193 — Pictured: (l-r) John Mellencamp, Teddi Mellencamp — (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo)

In response, Teddi asked her father if there was enough space in it for her three children — Slate, 12, Cruz, 10, and Dove, 5 — whom she shares with estranged husband Edwin Arroyave. In response, Mellencamp told her there would be “the top five” buried in the mausoleum and then there would be “little areas around it, and then that’s where everyone’s going to get buried.”

When Teddi asked her father if she needed to make her decision right now, he responded, “You’re doing your will right now, so you may as well put it in there.” Now, Teddi joked that she would have to go to Indiana to visit her grave, telling Judge she’d get “hot girls never die” engraved on her headstone.

Teddi’s cancer journey dates back to 2022 when she was first diagnosed with melanoma. In February, the Bravo alum shared that after complaining of “severe and debilitating headaches,” doctors found multiple brain tumors. Surgeons removed four large tumors from her brain while the smaller ones were left to be treated via radiation.

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave attends the Capital One presentation of KIIS FM’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2024 at Intuit Dome on December 06, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage)

On March 6, Teddi revealed that doctors had discovered three more tumors in her brain and two in her lungs. Earlier this month, the mother of three confirmed that her cancer was officially stage 4.

“I woke up to so many kind messages,” she said on Instagram at the time. “I just want to say thank you guys so much. So many messages about how strong I am. And I gotta tell you, some days I feel really really strong and some days I feel really really sad and alone. And I think that’s a normal part of what any of us are going through, and that’s okay. Stage 4 cancer can be scary.”

“I kinda thought that I had already beaten it,” Teddi confessed. “And then a couple days later, I found out I had four more tumors. So there’s so many different highs and lows.”