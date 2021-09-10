Tarek El Moussa’s Fiancee Heather Rae Young Shares Update on His Fight With Christina Haack

Tarek El Moussa’s fiancee Heather Rae Young is speaking out about that infamous fight he had with ex-wife Christina Haack, and shared a brief update on how things are going between the Flip or Flop stars. “People have to remember they’re coworkers and they are exes,” the Selling Sunset star, recently told Us Weekly exclusively. “There’s going to be little frustrations here and there.”

Back in July, Haack and El Moussa were reported to have had a very intense argument on the set of their HGTV series. It’s alleged that El Moussa referred to Haack as a “washed-up loser,” and then compared her to Young. “It’s called winning,” he is alleged to have yelled at his ex. “The world knows you’re crazy!” Commenting on it more than a month later, Young said, “There’s a lot going on in all of our worlds, and there’s only so much that the world sees.” She added, “It’s blown over, and everyone’s moving on. Like I said, it’s just exes that work together, and things come up sometimes.”

Young also clarified that she and El Moussa have a healthy co-parenting relationship with Haack, who shares daughter Taylor, 10, and son Brayden, 5 with El Moussa. “I want the kids happy the most,” Young said. “We put everything aside and we focus on the kids. I stay out of their business, and … we really focus on the kids’ happiness and health at our house. We’re not super involved with what happens over at [Christina’s] house.”

Haack has been through quite a lot of change this past year. In September 2020, she announced that she and now-ex-husband Ant Anstead had separated. “Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate,” she wrote in a social media post, alongside a photo of the pair. “We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future.” In November, it was revealed that she had formally filed for divorce.

In the wake of the news, In Touch Weekly reported that El Moussa, had been giving her a lot of support. A source told the outlet that he was “being very supportive” of his ex-wife and her son with Ant, Hudson. “He’s there for her and so is his fiancée, Heather [Rae Young], who feels bad for Christina and completely understands Tarek supporting his ex during this time,” the source said. “Tarek loves Hudson like if he was his own.” Both Haack and Anstead have since moved on and are dating new partners.